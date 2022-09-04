As far as we can tell, this ‘thread’ of Conservatives (or as Biden called them, MAGA REPUBLICANS) explaining who they are and what makes them a ‘threat to the very soul of this nation’ started with Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando. Now, our pals on the Left will pretend Biden wasn’t targeting the people in this thread, but we know the only Republicans he sees as ‘mainstream’ are the ones who get pushed around and attack their own party.

Anyone who doesn’t bend the knee is a threat in Biden’s tiny little shriveled mind.

Or what’s left of it.

We love these tweets as they serve as a reminder of who the Right really is …

I go to work. I work hard. I go to the gym. I hunt. I fish. I spend time with friends and family. I pay my taxes and don’t break the law. I play disc golf. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 2, 2022

Sounds like a total monster, right?

I’m a gay man. I have a black husband. I drop my kids off at school every morning. I play cards with my senior mom. I go to church every Sunday. I have always paid my taxes and work everyday. I vote Republican. I am pro-life. Am I a threat to the soul of this nation? — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) September 2, 2022

A THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY!

I'm a registered nurse nearing retirement. I like taking walks and reading mystery novels. I adopted a baby and she's now an engineering student with a scholarship. I pay my taxes. I don't break the law. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) September 4, 2022

I work hard, garden, cook, bake, spin, knit weave and throw pots. I've been married 33 years and have two grown kids. I've owned businesses and pay taxes. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 4, 2022

I’m paying for both of my kids’ college. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) September 3, 2022

I’m retired LE. I own my home. I believe in God. I believe life begins at conception. I enjoy the outdoors, going to the gym and riding my road bicycle. I also teach people to use firearms safely and responsibly. I am a threat to the very soul of the nation. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) September 3, 2022

The more of these tweets we read, the nastier, and more hateful Biden and the Democrats look.

These are the people they see as a threat?

Wow.

We work. We pay our taxes. We gave sons to the US military. We grow and harvest most of our food. On Sunday, we go to church. We pray to God, bow to Jesus Christ. We are a threat to the very soul of this nation. — Dixie Red Rocket MAGA Independent Voter (@DixieRedRocket) September 3, 2022

Same. Except instead of playing disc golf I scrapbook and do puzzles and bake. I am everything the left hates and wants to destroy. Being targeted for loving my country and cherishing my freedom is one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced. — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) September 4, 2022

I'm a mom, I take care of my sick mother, who can't live on her own. I love my dogs and I cook "real food" for them twice a day, everyday. I just bought my first house, and I love to decorate and bake goodies for my neighbors. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — Missy Crane (@minnermoos) September 3, 2022

I work hard, often for long hours. I've raised a family and provided a good home for them. I've put two children through college and one through medical school, without loans. I pay my bills on time, pay my taxes, and obey the law. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. https://t.co/Xzn0zIwB56 — Extreme MAGA Forces member pete1258 (@pete1258) September 4, 2022

I’m a retired RN who takes care of my husband who has dementia. We both worked hard to pay off our student loans.We paid for our kid’s college. We pay taxes and give to charity. We adopted an orphan. We love all people gay straight trans black white etc..

Threat to nation, Biden? — J ███████ █████ (@APLMom) September 4, 2022

I work, moving goods from people who have to people who need and want. I like apple pie. I like baseball. I go shooting for fun. I hunt and fish. I pay my bills and raised my family. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — Warpath (@Low_T_4_BS) September 3, 2022

I go to work and work hard. I will retire at the end of this year. I follow my Lord Jesus Christ. I spend time with my kids and grandkids. I pay my taxes and don’t break the law. I vote in every election, in person, on election day. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — ███ GrampyRick 🇺🇸 ███ (@Grampy_Rick) September 4, 2022

I go to work. I work two jobs in the school system. I have two dogs and rescue cats. I spend my time with my two granddaughters. I pay my taxes and don't break the law. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation — 🇺🇸Whitney A. Threat2Democracy🐈🐈‍⬛🐸 (@west_ultra_maga) September 2, 2022

I’m a middle aged mom. I raised two children whom I taught to love Christ and be kind to others. I bake casseroles. I listen to 80’s pop music. I pay my taxes and don’t break the law. I’m also now considered a threat to the soul of the nation. — Ultra MAGA Silicon Valley Southerner (@Bayareasouthern) September 2, 2022

I work 40 hrs per week. Watch my grandsons after work while my daughter goes to trade school. Pay taxes. Work part time for a charity. Cook and clean for my grandkids and love my dogs! I am a threat to the very soul if this nation. — GovIsStarvingMe (@CindyDavison47) September 3, 2022

I'm an RN in a NICU. I help save little lives. I'm raising my teen grandson. I go to the gym to try and keep myself healthy. I play music and sing in my church choir. I like to garden.

I, apparently, am a threat to the very soul of this nation. — I Love America 🇺🇸 (@kozfamc) September 3, 2022

There are many, many more … but you get the picture.

And that Biden sees THESE people as a threat to ‘his democracy’ says so much about him, and ain’t none of it any good.

