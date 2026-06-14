Jon Gabriel Explains Two Definitions of America

"The left defines America as the federal government," tweets Jon Gabriel. "The right defines America as cool stuff like all-day breakfasts, rocket ships, and its people."

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The left defines America as the federal government. The right defines America as cool stuff like all-day breakfasts, rocket ships, and its people. https://t.co/AFYW7nIBvV — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 14, 2026

The federal government can push people around. Corporations can push people around. Individual people can push people around. The problem with hitching the trailer to the government is that it has its own problems and, as a bloated bureaucratic organization, cannot deliver everything. This may disgruntle those who desire for the government to be all things for them. But that is real life. There must be a balance between what the government can do and what the community can do through some of the individuals who make it up through serving, business, and living.