Libs of TikTok was locked out of her Twitter account for seven days for reporting the truth about ‘gender care’ in a children’s hospital. Read that again, the people performing these procedures on minors who really and truly do not have the mental capacity to make such permanent and life-changing modifications to their bodies are the victims, and LOTT is the villain for REPORTING ON IT.

Yeah yeah, we know you know Twitter is backward (like most of big tech, mainstream media, Hollywood, and everyone else carrying water for the dangerous progressive movement) but we still feel the need to report on what’s happening to one of the most influential right-leaning accounts there.

That is of course WHY she’s the villain in their eyes, but we digress.

I'm back! Read the letter I sent to Twitter while I was gone: https://t.co/2suxQmE0E1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

And of course, since LOTT is back, internet bully Taylor Lorenz is gnashing her teeth and targeting her for harassment.

Again.

After instigating attacks on children’s hospitals and serving a one week suspension for misgendering a user, @libsoftiktok is back online and claims she’ll sue the service if it suspends her permanently for violating the platform’s terms of service https://t.co/4davub7Nsv pic.twitter.com/gzttJODkNJ — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 4, 2022

Sorry, Taylor, Libs of TikTok fights back. Get used to it. She won’t be bullied or terrorized …

Deal with it, all day, every day.

Cry harder — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

That.

Taylor was on a ‘roll’ though:

Reminder that Chaya Raichik did not appear on Tucker, she called in via phone as she’s done before. Raichik has never made an actual public appearance in the media or elsewhere to defend her campaign https://t.co/wMG0vWpQgn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 4, 2022

This time LOTT is on the offensive, not the defensive.

Taylor is campaigning Substack & Shopify to ban me. She also failed to include the $40k cash reward for information leading to the bomb threat caller in her story despite me asking her many times. Why won’t the leftwing media cover the reward? Do they not want to find the caller? https://t.co/yDqGeltE0Q pic.twitter.com/NFKFRcoZc5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

Please consider giving them money to help Taylor harass people and pretend it’s journalism.

Taylor is just lobbying for work at Media Matters.

I think that she's basically given up on journalism, so that's where journalists go when they can't code. — Pro-Freedom John (@johnabbottnet) September 4, 2022

It’s time to sue the Washington Post. Period — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 4, 2022

I'll be honest. Taylor Lorenz seems disingenuous. Thanks! — Man Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 4, 2022

She gives off a real Glenn Close hide the bunny vibe — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 4, 2022

via GIPHY

NOT THE BUNNY.

Taylor sure has gotten cranky, but what do you expect from a 107 year old? — Thick McRunFast (@erick_malmstrom) September 4, 2022

We all get cranky as we age.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘You can’t attack Trump but be cool with Biden’s TONE’: Thread DROPS Adam Kinzinger for defending Biden’s hate speech

‘Heil Biden?!’ Rob Reiner GUSHING over Dark Brandon declaring war on big meanies who disagree with him BACKFIRES

‘Red YAWN’: Hilarious MEMES make Biden’s speech attacking his own citizens a tad LESS horrific and here are some of the BEST

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!