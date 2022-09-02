Adam Kinzinger defending Biden … shocker.

Says Jim Jordan. The Great unifier. You can’t defend Trump then be disappointed in Bidens tone. https://t.co/scddPUaz34 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) September 2, 2022

Ummm … what?

When did Trump attack voters? When did he demand half of this country be defeated and cast out? Attacked? You may think Trump did and said a lot of stupid shiznit, but nothing like this. Luckily, Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet was good enough to take Kinzginer apart for us.

You can't attack Trump and then be cool with Biden's tone https://t.co/EIfTPgnOBh — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2022

Keep going.

Obama spied on Trump to overturn the results of the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/jYhhGkQjad — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2022

So many people have forgotten so much.

Or they think we have.

People who had nothing to say about the violence 2017-2020 have thoughts on one violent dayhttps://t.co/Z96Bx8qx92 — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2022

Ugh, MeidasTouch. What a sad group of butt-sniffers they are.

People who thought Biden threatening Republicans was great have a problem with MTG's tonehttps://t.co/PPUHnCKxVh — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2022

The same MTG who was swatted three times in a few days?

But sure, she’s the problem.

Some people apparently didn't watch the speechhttps://t.co/AJh7zTjoko — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2022

All Biden did was divide the country, el oh el.

Yeah, we’re thinking Bob didn’t watch the whole thing.

People have no idea why people are not happy with the speechhttps://t.co/G7yXaZhx6h — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 2, 2022

Dan has no idea about much of anything, so there’s that.

***

