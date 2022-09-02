You guys, that Biden speech last night? WOOF. Seriously, that was some scary, dystopian, horrific stuff. He might as well have been President Snow up there, reminding the citizens how lucky they are that he’s starving them for their own good.
What. A. Disaster.
Whoever put this little stunt together is either a GOP operative trying to help us with the midterms OR a moron who thought this would play well with more than the 38% of the crazy people who still think Biden is doing a good job.
It was awful.
Luckily, out of the awful sprung some pretty damn funny in meme form and here, dearest of readers, are some of the best:
— Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) September 2, 2022
Clever.
— Horror Nerd in Maine (@BillCee19) September 2, 2022
Terry McAuliffe would be so proud!
— 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) September 2, 2022
Ok, so not funny in the least but a powerful rebuke of what Biden did to Americans last night.
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 2, 2022
All he needs is the pretty robe.
#pedosith pic.twitter.com/5vNPOBaQIF
— Cullen Coleman (@coleman_cullen) September 2, 2022
There it is.
— Lèo Szilard (@LeoSzilardPhD) September 2, 2022
Yikes.
— Ultra ████ Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) September 2, 2022
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
— Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) September 2, 2022
*props to @ING2Firebrand for creating this meme*
Keep in mind, while we’re making fun of Biden, there are definitely scary a*s people lapping this insanity and hatred up, including members of our own media and thousands of mouthbreathers on Twitter.
— Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) September 2, 2022
*props to @flapprdotnet for creating this meme*
Full fash indeed.
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 2, 2022
— Damoclese in Exile (@ExiledDamoclese) September 2, 2022
— David O'Keeffe (@redstateflyover) September 2, 2022
ANNNND NOW WE’RE DEAD.
Who did that?! HA HA HA HA HA
— Heil Brandon (@is_tyranny) September 2, 2022
— Kyle (@Kylebra78) September 2, 2022
Another not funny one … but deservedly scathing.
— The Science (@jszpicki) September 2, 2022
Sensing a theme here.
— civil-libertarian (@civillibertari2) September 2, 2022
Too easy; which is scary. pic.twitter.com/EtASgAAIYB
— Vapid Surplus (@VapidSurplus) September 2, 2022
Ok, that is creepy and yet accurate AF.
EL OH EL.
— Add Your Name (@youmadyeahhemad) September 2, 2022
— David O'Keeffe (@redstateflyover) September 2, 2022
That’s the one.
That’s this editor’s favorite.
Otherwise, what we watched last night is just too scary.
***
***
