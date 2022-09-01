Can you guys imagine if Kayleigh McEnany had ever said this about the morons who voted for Biden? Or Hillary? Or Obama? They’d be in the streets setting fires to buildings, looting Targets, and knocking over statues …

But you know, Trump voters are the real danger.

We can’t even make this crap up.

Per Karine Jean-Pierrre:

Karine Jean-Pierre says that people who voted for Donald Trump are "a threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights." pic.twitter.com/8e2fXP2sD7 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 31, 2022

So if you voted for Trump you’re a threat to democracy.

Say what?

She could be representing a dictator in a third-world country.

In a way, she basically is.

Ben Shapiro chimed in:

Joe Biden's press secretary talks about 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump the way George W. Bush talked about Al Qaeda. https://t.co/uCcpo0Tpix — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2022

And Karine speaks for the president, right?

Let us not forget Biden armed the Taliban …

Ahem.

Ben continued:

Well at least the president didn't say in the last 48 hours that the Second Amendment is obsolete because, after all, he can just order the F-15s to eviscerate American citizens. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2022

Right?! Because gosh, if he said stuff like that it would be really disconcerting and again, indicative more of a dictator than a president.

Oh.

Wait.

Oh, wait. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2022

That’s right, Biden DID say all of that.

And he’ll likely say far worse tonight during his primetime, hate-filled speech.

Democrat dies in difference of opinion — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 1, 2022

Scary — Brian (@BrianGottfried) September 1, 2022

It really is.

It's going to be very extreme for the Democrats. It's going to put a lot of them out of work. — Dr. Nit_Twit (@i_am_a_nit_twit) September 1, 2022

Let’s hope so.

They have nothing else to run on. All campaign statements failed or brought negative polling. Attacking and dividing is all they know. — Klaus Schwab (@Jondoe2192) September 1, 2022

The problem is, the braindead lawn flamingos who support Democrats are taking this and running with it. Biden is playing with fire, especially emboldening people on the Left who have violent tendencies anyway. It’s almost as if he wants violence.

We hope we’re wrong.

Bucket of Fascists. — Abraham Bouvier (@bouvier_abraham) September 1, 2022

Better than a Basket of Deplorables? Maybe.

Reminder: She speaks for the President. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) September 1, 2022

Yikes.

They despise Americans with different nonwoke views. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) September 1, 2022

Anyone that disagrees with them is now their enemy. — Honeybadger86 (@AaronAmstadt) September 1, 2022

Because they’re weak, and that’s what weak people do.

***

Related:

THERE it is … we knew it! Nina Turner brings up reparations in student debt cancellation debate and eye-freakin’-roll

New phone, who DIS? Liz Cheney learns the hard (hilarious) way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Ted Cruz

Brit Hume DARES share WaPo op-ed questioning if Trump’s ‘pile of papers’ was just a prop and Lefties/#NeverTrump lose their damn MINDS

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!