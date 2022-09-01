You knew it was coming, right? We have seen some exceptionally stupid arguments in favor or making 87% of the country including lower and middle-class Americans foot the student debt of the middle and upper 13% but this one? Woof.
And of course, it comes from Nina Turner.
Neoliberals and conservatives love to say “pay your debts” until the word “reparations” comes up…
— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 31, 2022
Comparing student debt to reparations. REALLY?
If Nina can find one slave who is still living in America we will gladly write them a check, but until that happens, change the record. Nobody forced anyone to take out student loans, and no president should be able to make 87% of the country pay the debts of the other 13%.
This is all really obnoxious.
Welcome to 2022.
https://t.co/4GEB2kOAgt pic.twitter.com/cgq3v4FPKp
— Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 31, 2022
Sowell. Damn, he’s smart.
My ancestors were in Ireland until after the Civil War.
Exactly what do I owe?
(Nice try at the dunk.) pic.twitter.com/hGPGTQDAkb
— Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@mikebreslin815) August 31, 2022
Maybe that’s because the two words don’t have anything to do with each other. Duh.
— Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) August 31, 2022
Duh.
Speaking of reparations. pic.twitter.com/HMt6mcaJz1
— ⭐️MIKE. SEND LAWYERS, GUNS, AND MONEY!⚾️🏒🏈🇺🇸🚹 (@mudflap54) September 1, 2022
Seems fair.
I mean, my family is descended from Syrian Christians who were pushed to Europe and then migrated to the US, and got here in the late 1800's. So why exactly would I need to pay reparations? Because I'm white? There's a word for that kind of thinking….
— Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) August 31, 2022
You aren't owed any reparations, so it's not a debt
— Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 31, 2022
Funny. My family never owned slaves. Came over in 1900. Why the hell would I pay?
— Darren 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dtvaneps) September 1, 2022
Yeah, not a whole lot of slave owners in the responses, Nina.
I don’t owe you a single cent.
— schotts (@schotts) September 1, 2022
My family immigrated here in the 1890’s from Sweden. They were hard working farmers… they/we don’t owe anyone anything except to work hard, love God and love America.
— Marissa Selvig for Congress 2022 (@MarissaSelvig) September 1, 2022
I say that anyone who owned slaves should be required to pay reparations to any slaves they owned
Provided both the former slave owners and former slaves are alive
— Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 1, 2022
That seems fair, right?
Heck, even we can get behind that.
