You knew it was coming, right? We have seen some exceptionally stupid arguments in favor or making 87% of the country including lower and middle-class Americans foot the student debt of the middle and upper 13% but this one? Woof.

And of course, it comes from Nina Turner.

Neoliberals and conservatives love to say “pay your debts” until the word “reparations” comes up… — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 31, 2022

Comparing student debt to reparations. REALLY?

If Nina can find one slave who is still living in America we will gladly write them a check, but until that happens, change the record. Nobody forced anyone to take out student loans, and no president should be able to make 87% of the country pay the debts of the other 13%.

This is all really obnoxious.

Welcome to 2022.

Sowell. Damn, he’s smart.

My ancestors were in Ireland until after the Civil War. Exactly what do I owe? (Nice try at the dunk.) pic.twitter.com/hGPGTQDAkb — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@mikebreslin815) August 31, 2022

Maybe that’s because the two words don’t have anything to do with each other. Duh. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) August 31, 2022

Duh.

Seems fair.

I mean, my family is descended from Syrian Christians who were pushed to Europe and then migrated to the US, and got here in the late 1800's. So why exactly would I need to pay reparations? Because I'm white? There's a word for that kind of thinking…. — Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) August 31, 2022

You aren't owed any reparations, so it's not a debt — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 31, 2022

Funny. My family never owned slaves. Came over in 1900. Why the hell would I pay? — Darren 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dtvaneps) September 1, 2022

Yeah, not a whole lot of slave owners in the responses, Nina.

I don’t owe you a single cent. — schotts (@schotts) September 1, 2022

My family immigrated here in the 1890’s from Sweden. They were hard working farmers… they/we don’t owe anyone anything except to work hard, love God and love America. — Marissa Selvig for Congress 2022 (@MarissaSelvig) September 1, 2022

I say that anyone who owned slaves should be required to pay reparations to any slaves they owned Provided both the former slave owners and former slaves are alive — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 1, 2022

That seems fair, right?

Heck, even we can get behind that.

***

