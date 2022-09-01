You guys remember Liz Cheney, right? The woman who lost her primary by nearly 40 points after spending months attacking her own party and ignoring the people who sent her to DC to represent them? The woman who threw her gay sister under the bus to win an election in the first place? The woman who would never have made it if her last name wasn’t Cheney?

Yeah, that Liz.

Well, for whatever reason, she decided to pick a fight with Ted Cruz. Guess her new pals on the Left have figured out she won’t be of much use to them come January 1 so she’s trying to find another way to keep them rooting for her. Unfortunately for her, even they are remembering she’s not one of them.

Turns out that SELLING out was not a great idea, Liz.

Sad trombone.

Someone wanna hand Liz a mirror?

Oh, and Ted Cruz did respond … perfectly, we might add:

Nope.

Not at all.

Trending

Heh. Accurate.

It was something like the 4th worst loss for an incumbent in HISTORY.

Ouch.

Truth hurts.

That they did.

BIGLY.

***

Related:

Brit Hume DARES share WaPo op-ed questioning if Trump’s ‘pile of papers’ was just a prop and Lefties/#NeverTrump lose their damn MINDS

‘WEAK SAUCE!’ Even CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checks TF out of lame video MeidasTouch shares claiming Ted Cruz wants to defund the FBI

Talk about an arse-whoopin’! Ted Cruz takes ZERO crap from Lefty-troll-rag MeidasTouch claiming he wants to defund the FBI

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Liz CheneyTed Cruz