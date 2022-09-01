You guys remember Liz Cheney, right? The woman who lost her primary by nearly 40 points after spending months attacking her own party and ignoring the people who sent her to DC to represent them? The woman who threw her gay sister under the bus to win an election in the first place? The woman who would never have made it if her last name wasn’t Cheney?

Yeah, that Liz.

Well, for whatever reason, she decided to pick a fight with Ted Cruz. Guess her new pals on the Left have figured out she won’t be of much use to them come January 1 so she’s trying to find another way to keep them rooting for her. Unfortunately for her, even they are remembering she’s not one of them.

Turns out that SELLING out was not a great idea, Liz.

Sad trombone.

Understanding @tedcruz isn’t difficult. He lacks principle and has always been a chameleon who will say anything, anytime. He thinks he’s so smart no one can see through him. Ted, we can. All of us can. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 30, 2022

Someone wanna hand Liz a mirror?

Oh, and Ted Cruz did respond … perfectly, we might add:

Nope.

Not at all.

pic.twitter.com/bNQdsIB5Fl — 🇺🇸 Mason III 🇺🇸 Bald Knight in Rusty Armor (@MasonD3) August 30, 2022

Heh. Accurate.

Didn’t you just lose your primary by like 40%😂😂😂 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) August 31, 2022

It was something like the 4th worst loss for an incumbent in HISTORY.

He's smart enough to not lose his re-election campaign by a mile. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 30, 2022

Ouch.

Um, Cruz has literally argued cases before the Supreme Court and knows the Constitution inside and out. What have you ever done, Liz, aside from trading on your family name? — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) August 30, 2022

Truth hurts.

Understanding Liz Cheney isn't difficult… she lost by 37 points and all she has left is crying on the internet. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 31, 2022

Just file for the party switch already — Ultra Maga 1776 Cliff 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@CJ27__) August 31, 2022

Switch parties already. — RiseUp (@SportsDubz) August 31, 2022

This is the wierdest game of mirror mirror ever…. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) August 31, 2022

Liz. Dear.

The voters sent you home for a reason. — Savvy (@SavvyUnleashed) August 31, 2022

That they did.

BIGLY.

***

***

