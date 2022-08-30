As Twitchy readers know (because we literally just wrote about it), the toolbags at MeidasTouch shared an ‘undercover’ video claiming it proved Ted Cruz wants to defund the FBI. Now, we’re not sure if they actually bothered to watch the video (at no point does Ted say or agree that we should defund the FBI), but they probably should have considering even CNN’s Daniel Dale is fact-checking this same video.

These are the things that still bring us a teensy bit of joy on Twitter.

Nowhere in this video does Cruz actually agree with the idea of defunding the FBI – or say anything about defunding at all. She proposes defunding; he pivots to “housecleaning.” (And if you’re gonna try to interpret a head-nod followed by a head-shake, that’s some weak sauce.) https://t.co/7cqMNp7m1R — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 30, 2022

Of course, it’s weak sauce.

MeidasTouch shared it.

Their whole thing is weaksauce.

Cruz’s reply to the inaccurate description from Windsor and MeidasTouch. https://t.co/sNVjYAm6jC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 30, 2022

If Leftie Twitter ain’t lyin’, they ain’t tweetin’.

False again. Cruz calls for a “complete housecleaning” at the FBI, then is asked if he thinks they’ll be able to do “that” if they retake the Senate, then responds that they need to fight to do that. Quite clearly wasn’t talking about defunding. https://t.co/6pwupK7X96 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 30, 2022

Ted Cruz already called them out for lying, this just makes it even funnier.

And quite clearly, this was not about defunding the FBI.

Womp womp, nice try, MeidasTouch losers.

FOILED AGAIN!

***

***

