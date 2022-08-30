If you were wondering why it seems like SO MANY people on the Left are absolutely uninformed, misinformed, and even straight-up stupid, look no further than one of their main ‘outlets’ for information, MeidasTouch. It is far easier to feed lazy red meat to the Left than to the Right, and this merry group of doorknobs seems to have it all figured out.

Not that it takes much but you get what we’re saying.

Maybe they should have watched this entire video before sharing it …

Then again, they know the turnips who follow them won’t watch the video either.

Ted Cruz wants to defund the FBI. https://t.co/ygkNUm5TWB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 30, 2022

*sigh*

Obviously, @MeidasTouch didn’t watch the video before tweeting. Instead, they’re just brazenly lying. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2022

Well, of course they are.

Their audience doesn’t care if it’s true or not, all they care about is something to shriek about.

Ted Cruz was having none of this:

Leftie twitter is gonna lie—it’s what they do—but every word I said is true: – the FBI’s raid was a horrific “abuse of power”; – there needs to be “a complete housecleaning” at FBI; – we need “real oversight” from Congress. All absolutely true! More: https://t.co/xKYPHGbjQi https://t.co/tlb5DU5Tjy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 30, 2022

They never learn … don’t mess with Ted Cruz.

Note: This is the part where we typically embarrass the Lefties thrashing about in his mentions but we figure you’ve all seen enough by now, heh. Just know, nobody infuriates them more than Ted Cruz, except maybe Trump.

Delicate little creatures, ain’t they?

