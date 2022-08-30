Jen Psaki was (is?) a propagandist.

And not very good at her job UNLESS you believe her job was to lie, spin, and con the masses. Then she was GREAT at it.

She was far better than Karine Jean-Pierre … WOOF, what a disaster she is.

Joe Rogan once again says what we’re all thinking out loud.

Watch:

And yes, Kayleigh McEnany was an assassin.

Awww, poor Jen, getting called out for being a liar.

Honestly, we’re not sure if they’re angrier at him for calling Jen a liar or praising Kayleigh … either way, lots and lots of fussy turnips on this tweet.

Trending

SO mad.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fair enough.

Is ‘Michael’ implying Joe was basing his comments on the way Kayleigh looked?

Even Trump’s press secretary broke these people.

Proving Rogan’s point that Kayleigh was an ASSASSIN.

***

Related:

SHADY AF! Top agent who reportedly interfered with elections (undermining Biden probe) exits FBI amid charge of political bias

GASP! John McWhorter REJECTS the notion that standardized tests are RACIST and Ibram X. Kendi just can’t DEAL

MATH IS HARD! Bernie Sanders’ lackey gets SO PISSY when even Twitter fact-checks his whiny ‘avg. cost of things’ tweet

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiJoe RoganKayleigh McEnany