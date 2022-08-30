Jen Psaki was (is?) a propagandist.

And not very good at her job UNLESS you believe her job was to lie, spin, and con the masses. Then she was GREAT at it.

She was far better than Karine Jean-Pierre … WOOF, what a disaster she is.

Joe Rogan once again says what we’re all thinking out loud.

Watch:

Joe Rogan OFFICIALLY ENDS Jen Psaki's miserable career with BRUTAL comparison to SAVAGE Kayleigh McEnany 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ts5gruSG8B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2022

And yes, Kayleigh McEnany was an assassin.

Awww, poor Jen, getting called out for being a liar.

Honestly, we’re not sure if they’re angrier at him for calling Jen a liar or praising Kayleigh … either way, lots and lots of fussy turnips on this tweet.

McEnany was the GOAT of liars and pushing propaganda. — Kami (@MeidasKami) August 30, 2022

Sure if Jordan was the goat of lying, — uCheef (@Ucheef_com) August 29, 2022

That's kay- LIE.

She stood in front of that podium and spewed lies on a daily basis. Some so blatently a lie it was actually embarrassing to listen to.

The same thing you do on here. — Dreadnyght17013 (@JacetheForsaken) August 29, 2022

SO mad.

Heh.

Jen Psaki’s career OUT SHONE all of the other miserable careers that we had to suffer through during the last administration. Absolutely no comparison. Thank you Jen. Looking forward to following you on your new job. — Miss Chloe. (@patschurman) August 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

KJP makes Psaki likable and that's saying a lot! — Marie  (@MrsBisMe) August 29, 2022

Fair enough.

I guess he didn't have the volume turned on. — Michael Hayward (@haywarmi) August 29, 2022

Is ‘Michael’ implying Joe was basing his comments on the way Kayleigh looked?

I'm genuinely confused how Rogan could be unable to determine that McEnany was loose with the truth. Just because she "owned the journalists" doesn't make her statements honest. Spewing zingers is also not the purpose of a press secretary. — LMG (@lobster_copter) August 29, 2022

During a press briefing that day, McEnany claimed that Trump "never downplayed the virus," despite her boss acknowledging he did just that. — Keyser Söze's drunk uncle (@PfizerSoze1) August 29, 2022

Even Trump’s press secretary broke these people.

Proving Rogan’s point that Kayleigh was an ASSASSIN.

