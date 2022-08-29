John McWhorter rejects the notion that tests are racist.

Crazy talk.

Of course, McWhorter opposes all things ‘woke’, and Ibrama X. Kendi supports all things woke, so we’re not entirely surprised he got all sorts of crabby with his New York Times piece.

John McWhorter rejects the notion: when Black folk get lower standardized test scores, either the tests are racist or something is wrong w/ Black folk. Calls this “an artificially narrowed realm of choices.” Then he explains what's wrong w/ Black folk. 1/https://t.co/vKbJ5CXuIO — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2022

From the New York Times:

This will mean taking a deep breath and asking why it is that in various instances, Black and Latino test-takers disproportionately have trouble with standardized tests. The reason for the deep breath is the implication ever in the air on this subject: that if the test isn’t racist, then the results might suggest that they aren’t as smart as their white peers. That’s an artificially narrowed realm of choices, however. There is more to what shapes how people handle things like standardized tests. Broadly speaking, standardized testing has been criticized in a variety of ways. A 2021 article in NEA Today, a publication of the National Education Association, claims, “Since their inception a century ago, standardized tests have been instruments of racism and a biased system,” an observation channeling an opinion common in education circles that standardized tests measure test-taking ability rather than proficiency. But these claims miss a dynamic that sheds light on this issue. How dare McWhorter not just blame racism for all things?!

To make his case, McWhorter cites a 1983 book that ends up claiming a Black community is “almost book free.” He quotes a Black respondent who shares his racist belief that: “We don’t talk to our chil’rn like [White] folks do. We don’t ask ’em ’bout colors, names ’n things.” 2/ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2022

So now McWhorter is racist.

Alrighty.

“That quote does get at something in a general sense,” McWhorter says. Then he backtracks, denying what was said. “Her point wasn’t that Black culture, or working-class culture, is unenlightened or that Black people or working-class white people are in any sense inarticulate." 3/ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2022

"Neither she then, nor I now, say there is some flaw in Black or working-class white culture,” McWhorter writes after describing flaws in Black or working-class culture that in his view explains why Black people are getting lower standardized test scores. 4/ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2022

This is a usual McWhorter’s op-ed on race. He challenges antiracism. He denies there’s something wrong and inferior about Black people. He claims there’s something wrong and inferior about Black people. He denies he said there's something wrong and inferior about Black people. 5/ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2022

The same McWhorter merry-go-round of denial. He offers readers an escape from the discomfort of antiracism for the pleasure of demeaning Black folk as they deny they are demeaning Black folk. McWhorter has reduced himself to a popular amusement ride. He's an embarrassment. 6/6 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2022

He accepts that not everyone is racism and not everything is racist …

Pretty sure it’s Ibram who is the embarrassment.

McWhorter responded:

This, from someone with the formal credentials of an academic, is buzzwords and rhetoric in the guise of reasoned engagement. https://t.co/PgskLQyjJd — John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) August 29, 2022

We all know Ibram isn’t interested in reasoned engagement. It’s about scoring points and promoting wokeism.

Meh.

When everything is racist, nothing is. Or something.

McWhorter said it WAY better.

