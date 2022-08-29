Yeah yeah yeah … we know … WaPo is gonna WaPo.

But still.

This is just obnoxious and doesn’t in any way change who is suspected of shooting Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr. Yes, the reality of the situation goes against their narrative but you’d THINK in such a basic story to report on, they could at least get this part right.

Ok, not really.

Katie Pavlich dropped them:

In their story about Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. being shot tonight, the Washington Post took out the full description of the suspects. The DC police did not. pic.twitter.com/nPwRdD7rey — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 29, 2022

Gosh, why oh why would WaPo leave out their description?

Oh, we know.

And c’mon, even DC used the suspect’s full description.

Nice work. — Smarmy Mole (@thedilbertscale) August 29, 2022

Katie gets it.

how long until dc police deletes tweet or apologizes for it ? — ᴄʜʀɪꜱᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ✭ (@hbtc23) August 29, 2022

Fair point.

Let’s not give them any ideas.

Future Democrats would've sufficed.. — Hvnablast (@hvnablast) August 29, 2022

Heh.

“No further details were immediately available…to leave out” — Karl Marky Marx (@BossyKarl) August 29, 2022

Sad but true.

It doesn’t fit their narrative! — David 🍊☢️ (@DriverOU812_2) August 29, 2022

You can bet your backside if the suspects were wearing MAGA hats that would be the first thing they included in their story.

But alas … there was no narrative for them to push so they hid the whole story.

And they wonder why so many of us distrust and mock them.

***

***

