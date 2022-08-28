In case you weren’t angry enough about what the federal government has been doing to Americans for the past few years, this thread from Ann Bauer that reads as a letter from the government to a small cabinetmaker oughta do the trick.

She managed to hit each and every point just perfectly.

Take a gander:

Target, Home Depot, Walmart … all of these big box stores were AOK but you small businesses? SORRY, gotta shut ya’ down to keep ya’ safe. But don’t worry, we’ll pretend we care about you and come up with some government spending program.

That will go to mainly wealthy politicians and our pals.

Ahem.

Banks that were so overwhelmed they couldn’t keep up with the demand.

Keep going.

Oops.

Tiny bit of inflation.

HA HA HA HA HA

Nailed it.

Oh, that’s right, the stress.

SO MUCH STRESS.

This.^

Bigots.

Fascists.

Nazis.

Good times.

And a Trumper!

Yup, our government did ALL of this (and more).

Infuriating, ain’t it?

***

***

