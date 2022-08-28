Twitter has locked Libs of TikTok out … again. Apparently, calling out a hospital for performing hysterectomies on kids under 16 is ‘hateful conduct.’ We’d think mutilating children who are really not old enough to make such decisions about their own bodies is pretty damn hateful but hey, what do we know?

BREAKING: Twitter locked out @libsoftiktok for the "hateful conduct" of holding a mirror up to the Left. — We Are All Libs of Tiktok (Abby Libby) (@abbythelibb_) August 28, 2022

Up is down.

Right is wrong.

Hello is goodbye.

Nothing makes sense anymore.

Libs of TikTok has been locked out for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/VsM3q5NnbD — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 28, 2022

Because of course.

If only she’d stop picking on those poor GROOMERS.

What was the offending tweet? — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) August 28, 2022

She tells the truth.

That’s offensive to liars.

They didn’t say. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 28, 2022

They just feel like it’s hateful conduct and stuff …

What the heck @paraga?????? You have some explaining to do…. — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) August 28, 2022

For which post???? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 28, 2022

I have notifications on for her, so I see every post. Never a remotely hateful word uttered in a single one of them. “Hateful” = saying things we don’t like and which exposes us. — Ultra ████ Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) August 28, 2022

Bingo.

There it is.

It’s not about hateful conduct at all, if it was there would be plenty of rage donkeys on the Left getting locked down … no no, it’s about people who disagree with their approved narrative and refuse to back down from calling it OUT.

Twitter really should just call it what it really is – silencing the opposition.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

