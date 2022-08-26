They really think we’re stupid, folks.

Granted, the people who still think Biden is doing an ok job are pretty stupid but the rest of us? C’MON DUDE. We all went grocery shopping in July, we know there were plenty of price increases last month.

Watch Bharat Ramamurti lie through his teeth:

Biden economic adviser Bharat Ramamurti: There were "no price increases in July." The cost of food increased in July. pic.twitter.com/GZI5p0TKli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2022

Dude.

Really.

Next, they’re going to tell us inflation is transitory, or that it’s good for us, or that it’s Putin’s fault … and then they’ll promise us the 12TH booster shot will keep people from catching COVID.

It’s all so exhausting.

I'm so glad the economy is fixed. — Tater Hotcake (@TaterHotcake) August 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh we won’t stop throwing up.

They are trained liars & half the country somehow believes them while they’re paying more for everything. — Ken Jr Brauner (@KenNYbUnchained) August 26, 2022

About 1/3 of the country buys it.

My electric bill skyrocketed too. — Rick Owen (@reowen0708) August 26, 2022

As someone who quite literally updated prices in my summer job I for one know that this is demonstrably false. — PreciselyPositive 🌐 🗽 (@PreciselyPosit1) August 26, 2022

Team Biden does nothing but LIE — minkbikini (@minkbikini) August 26, 2022

At least they’re consistent.

This administration never ceases to amaze — Willie DeZaldo (@FlaPack) August 26, 2022

That can’t be true. Because the government employees who are supposed to clearly and truthfully communicate to the citizens stood right there in front of the white house sign and lied I mean told us that there’s no economic issues that we aren’t really paying more. It’s imaginary — ….. (@LilBeanDip5012) August 26, 2022

Their pinnochio rating goes up by the hour. — Bev (@BevH111) August 26, 2022

"Food inflation in the United States hit 10.9% in July, the highest since May of 1979." source: TRADING ECONOMICS pic.twitter.com/9xoKZikyou — Andy Martin 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Dollarlogic) August 26, 2022

But ummm … Biden’s dude says otherwise.

***

Editor's Note: