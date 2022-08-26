They really think we’re stupid, folks.

Granted, the people who still think Biden is doing an ok job are pretty stupid but the rest of us? C’MON DUDE. We all went grocery shopping in July, we know there were plenty of price increases last month.

Watch Bharat Ramamurti lie through his teeth:

Dude.

Really.

Next, they’re going to tell us inflation is transitory, or that it’s good for us, or that it’s Putin’s fault … and then they’ll promise us the 12TH booster shot will keep people from catching COVID.

It’s all so exhausting.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh we won’t stop throwing up.

About 1/3 of the country buys it.

At least they’re consistent.

But ummm … Biden’s dude says otherwise.

***

Related:

And THERE it is! Nina Turner calls Biden admin ‘only’ canceling $10K in student debt ‘structural racism’

HO-LEE-CHIT! Electric vehicles that supposedly save Americans lots of money have one very very VERY expensive problem (screenshot)

KICK-A*S thread calls out the Left for being the actual haters they accuse MAGA/the Right of being and DAMN SON

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericansBharat RamamurtiBidenDemocratseconomygroceriesinflation