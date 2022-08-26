For years (decades), we have been pointing out how much the Left projects who they really are (and what they’re guilty of) on the Right.

And of course, with the creation of Trump’s MAGA, they were gifted a whole new group of people to hate. Oh, and they absolutely feel justified and even righteous in that hate because in their small little minds, MAGA has asked for it.

MAGA deserves it.

MAGA must be punished.

Sounds sorta fascist-y, right?

Dr. Strangetweet once again wrote a thread you’ve all gotta read:

Biden is the fascist they wanted Trump to be. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Biden rules (not governs) via EO.

Biden vilifies people who disagree with him.

Biden is absolutely everything the Left accused Trump of being (and then some).

Crist will be the dictator they claim DeSantis is — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Crist would have to win first.

And we’re pretty sure that ain’t happening, he just told more than half of Florida he doesn’t want their hateful votes.

The Left says MAGA is full of hate, even as they cover themselves with spittle while shouting about how deserving of death you are. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Or babbling about how the Right should have to leave their state.

We see you, Kathy Hochul.

What does MAGA hate? -kids being indoctrinated with racism and groomed sexually

-other countries being put before Americans in the spending by the government

-endless wars

-Americans having to take a backseat for people who break laws — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Accurate.

What does the Left say MAGA hates? -non-white people (nope, we got a bunch of those)

-non-straight people (nope, we got a bunch of those)

-non-Christians (nope, we got a bunch of those)

-non-conservatives (well…okay so we don't hate them, we just don't want them in power) — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Accurate again.

So who does the Left hate? -whites, blacks, browns, AAPIs (anyone who doesn't fall in line with their politics)

-Christians (and Orthodox Jews)

-Conservatives — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Gosh, when you look at it like this, the Left is filled with haters.

Who does the Left not hate? -child molesters

-racists

-Anti-semites (they elect them to office) — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

Golly, that sounds pretty damn hateful.

Yeah, these are just short, basic lists. But the point is there. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

The Left isn't the side of love. They aren't the side of tolerance. And I don't mean in the "paradox of tolerance" way. I mean in the "if you don't agree with me, I won't tolerate you" way. And while MAGA certainly has some hateful people (every group does), it's not even close. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2022

What he said.

All damn day.

