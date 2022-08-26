Ok, so when we first saw this we thought there was no way it could be real. But then we watched the entire thing and saw that it came from Breitbart and yup … it’s real.

It pays to be a Biden.

Ask Hunter.

Watch THIS:

BREAKING: The full trailer of "My Son Hunter" was released exclusively on Truth Social tonight. Pre-Order the Hunter Biden Movie now and reserve your copy: https://t.co/R2OKYZltx6 pic.twitter.com/A1Xo1Xz9Mi — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 26, 2022

This.

Is.

Nuts.

And ya’ know, we have to see it.

Over/under on how long it takes Twitter to shut this account down? Block the trailer?

‘Dynasty’ star John James to play Joe Biden in film on son Hunter#MySonHunter #biden #joebiden https://t.co/1t3BSDAMXq — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) August 26, 2022

Watch out fbi might try to censor lol 😂 — X_____________________X (@htx999) August 26, 2022

Could be because he and his father sold out the country for their own gain, but I suppose you don’t care about that — Gary, MA professional counseling (@CoachGary34) August 26, 2022

Great to see some non-typical Hollywood content — Shane Stott (@shanestott) August 26, 2022

Right? Pretty sure our pals in Hollywood would NEVER put this out.

Oh, and of course, people are complaining about it.

When you have no platform and no policy you talk about Hunter Biden — Militant Leftist Granny (@manpower1955) August 26, 2022

Umm …

Or you talk about Russia, Russia, Russia, or KKK are very fine people, or Trump was selling nuclear codes, or Trump was a Russian asset or… — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) August 26, 2022

Ironically, @DonaldJTrumpJr would be perfect to play Hunter Biden. — CariocaFL (@CariocaFL) August 26, 2022

Not into fiction, thanks anyway. — Increasingly speechless (@lightheart1) August 26, 2022

THIS is gonna be fun.

***

Related:

HOW COULD SHE?! TikTok’r FURIOUS with Drew Barrymore for doing something racist like *checks notes* frolicking in the rain (watch)

‘Literally shaking RN’: Ben Shapiro responds to blue-check Podcast Movement ‘threatening his right to exist’ and LOL-DAAAMN

Hulk STUPID: Mark Ruffalo DROPPED for lecturing fans about being racist and sexist in She-Hulk reviews

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!