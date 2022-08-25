As Twitchy readers know, Podcast Movement all but wet themselves trying to apologize for Ben Shapiro showing up near the booth HE PAID FOR at their conference. OMG LAWDY LAWDY PEOPLE WEREN’T SAFE with … Ben Shapiro.

We bet you’re making the same exact face we are, right now.

It all started here:

Really?

Who ARE these people?

You know what, don’t answer that. We don’t really want to know.

Ben Shapiro finally responded (guess he was busy terrifying the masses at this podcast conference).

We’re also literally shaking for Ben right now.

Literally, totally, and completely.

THE HORROR.

Such VILLAINY!

Now, there’s a word we don’t use often enough these days.

THIS HERE IS AN INSURRECTION! YEEEEHAW!

Sooo … does that mean they will be literally shaking soon?

This is all so confusing and annoying, all in one.

The nerve!

This … could work.

Let’s not give the pearl-clutchers any ideas though.

***

***

