As Twitchy readers know, Podcast Movement all but wet themselves trying to apologize for Ben Shapiro showing up near the booth HE PAID FOR at their conference. OMG LAWDY LAWDY PEOPLE WEREN’T SAFE with … Ben Shapiro.

We bet you’re making the same exact face we are, right now.

It all started here:

Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

Really?

Who ARE these people?

You know what, don’t answer that. We don’t really want to know.

Ben Shapiro finally responded (guess he was busy terrifying the masses at this podcast conference).

Literally shaking rn. Podcast Movement is threatening my right to exist. This is erasure. https://t.co/FGu5u3nG3g — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2022

We’re also literally shaking for Ben right now.

Literally, totally, and completely.

THE HORROR.

Podcast Movement is a danger to Democracy — DennisDeeUSA – Biden is a thief (@DennisDeeUSA1) August 25, 2022

I hope you’ll be ok! The villainy you must have emitted must truly make other podcasters terrified! pic.twitter.com/dNSGlHEjko — Chris #bossy McCoy 🌻 (@ChrisYMcCoy) August 25, 2022

Such VILLAINY!

Now, there’s a word we don’t use often enough these days.

What cowards. This is embarrassing. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) August 25, 2022

How dare you Mr. Shapiro have a difference of opinion. Seditious! — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) August 25, 2022

THIS HERE IS AN INSURRECTION! YEEEEHAW!

Quote-tweeting them is violence, Ben. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 25, 2022

Sooo … does that mean they will be literally shaking soon?

This is all so confusing and annoying, all in one.

I only hope you didn't smile at them. Smiling is violence. — MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) August 25, 2022

I’m shocked that one of the founders of the Daily Wire would be present near a booth of his business venture. — Justine (@BruinJustine) August 25, 2022

The nerve!

Notoriously frightening man Ben Shapiro — David 🇮🇱 (@David_Johnson41) August 25, 2022

This … could work.

Let’s not give the pearl-clutchers any ideas though.

***

