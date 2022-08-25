Bro. Fauci sucks. Deal with it.

We’re not sure if David French just can’t deal with being wrong or if he gets some bizarre pleasure from being dragged all over Twitter for being annoying … maybe a little bit of both? Who are we to judge? Look at what we do, we write about Eric Swalwell farting on national television.

Heh.

But this … c’mon man!

Lots of right-leaning folks on this site are very mad about extended school closings in blue cities and lockdowns that extended for too long. I agree! It was too much, and it had real costs. Will those same folks also join in being angry about this? https://t.co/6ll9SyJU5k — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2022

Dude, just take the L.

Seriously.

Or this? One of those 319,000 is a friend I met my first weekend of college. He bought all the right-wing conspiracies about the vaccines. He left behind two kids. It was horrible. I miss him. He was such a good man. pic.twitter.com/LjH66RPKHq — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2022

Is David saying right-wing conspiracies killed his friend?

This is just gross.

One of my best friends is an ICU doc in rural TN. The stories he tells about unvaccinated men and women dying, day after day, leaving behind devastated families (including devastated children), are heartbreaking. I think that’s worth being angry about. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2022

You know what’s really worth being angry about? Being scolded by an ‘intellectual’ because we’re not sorry to see Fauci go. But you know, DAVID IS ANGRY.

So forgive me for not thinking Fauci is some sort of American villain. I think he operated in good faith, doing his best to grapple with a novel disease. When it comes to political decisions, however, the buck stops with politicians. They’re responsible for the choices they made. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2022

He works and he slaves and what thanks does he get?!

When French says Fauci operated “in good faith,” he means that Fauci’s deliberate lies were justified because they were used to oust Trump. French’s twisted theology sanctifies all who oppose Trump, and justifies all actions taken against Trump. Hating Trump is his golden calf. https://t.co/x3d2apWoEQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 25, 2022

So broken.

David I debunked this months ago I would bet money you can't name the counties they excluded from their analysishttps://t.co/bOnJ7RqdCf — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 25, 2022

Oops.

Your insistence on refusing to ask the most basic questions about these partisan articles is grievous pic.twitter.com/JVd4g2wQiX — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 25, 2022

This man is dishonest. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) August 25, 2022

Sure as Hell seems that way.

You really are a pathetic hack. https://t.co/V5hcEdoT5H — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 25, 2022

Yup, that sums this thread up just perfectly.

***

They KNEW! Shock poll shows how much DAMAGE media/social media hiding the Hunter Biden story actually did to 2020 election

‘F**k you, Dr. Fauci!’ Megyn Kelly goes scorched EARTH on Fauci for acting like he can ignore Congressional investigations (watch)

WAAANH! Christina Pushaw triggers #NeverTrump SCOLD David French for mocking his finger-wagging at DeSantis calling Fauci an ‘elf’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!