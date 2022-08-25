Bro. Fauci sucks. Deal with it.

We’re not sure if David French just can’t deal with being wrong or if he gets some bizarre pleasure from being dragged all over Twitter for being annoying … maybe a little bit of both? Who are we to judge? Look at what we do, we write about Eric Swalwell farting on national television.

Heh.

But this … c’mon man!

Dude, just take the L.

Seriously.

Is David saying right-wing conspiracies killed his friend?

This is just gross.

You know what’s really worth being angry about? Being scolded by an ‘intellectual’ because we’re not sorry to see Fauci go. But you know, DAVID IS ANGRY.

He works and he slaves and what thanks does he get?!

So broken.

Oops.

Sure as Hell seems that way.

Yup, that sums this thread up just perfectly.

***

***

