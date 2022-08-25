And we thought Ron DeSantis talking about tossing the little elf Fauci across the Potomac was entertaining. Megyn Kelly going OFF on the angry little COVID gnome who thinks he can destroy the lives of millions of Americans and then just ‘retire’ without answering for his actions may well be even more popcorn-worthy.

Watch this.

You’ll fist pump:

We love her.

We love her for saying exactly what the rest of us want to say to him.

‘F**K YOU, DR. FAUCI.’

You show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment.

Hell yeah.

We hope Fauci sees this and hears EVERY word.

Seriously.

This is definitely a whole new Megyn Kelly.

And we totally adore her.

***

***

