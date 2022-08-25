And we thought Ron DeSantis talking about tossing the little elf Fauci across the Potomac was entertaining. Megyn Kelly going OFF on the angry little COVID gnome who thinks he can destroy the lives of millions of Americans and then just ‘retire’ without answering for his actions may well be even more popcorn-worthy.

Watch this.

You’ll fist pump:

Megyn Kelly goes SCORCHED EARTH on Fauci after he tries to FLEE from Congressional investigations: "F**k you, Dr. Fauci!… You get a Congressional subpoena. You show up or you get the Steve Bannon treatment" pic.twitter.com/JQXhP5hsLv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2022

We love her.

We love her for saying exactly what the rest of us want to say to him.

‘F**K YOU, DR. FAUCI.’

You show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment.

Hell yeah.

We hope Fauci sees this and hears EVERY word.

Dayyum — Adam Scott (@onlyadamscott) August 25, 2022

Seriously.

She was being nice about it even with the F bomb — RhetoricalPedro (@PedroRhetorical) August 25, 2022

Why is she getting hotter? — MShiver (@ThisVictory) August 25, 2022

The man's hubris is beyond belief.

Throw him in jail — Candy Fullard (@CandyFullard) August 25, 2022

This doesn’t look like the Megan Kelly I remember from Fox — TheGem 💎 (@TheGem45274652) August 25, 2022

This is definitely a whole new Megyn Kelly.

And we totally adore her.

