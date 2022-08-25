Poor David French.

Imagine being this upset over DeSantis saying what so many of us have been thinking about Fauci for YEARS now. It’s as if French is more upset over a zinger than he is about what Fauci did to this country, the lives lost, funerals disallowed, small businesses lost, and don’t even get us started on what his guidance has done to children.

French must be super privileged to have so little to worry about that he can wag his finger at DeSantis AND the people who applauded him.

HOW DARE PEOPLE NOT BE POLITE AFTER WHAT THEIR GOVERNMENT DID TO THEM?!

When was the last time David French actually got something right?

Asking for a friend.

It really is.

Enter Christina Pushaw:

Intellectuals.

What’s interesting is watching these same intellectuals gradually start crapping on DeSantis instead of Trump as they see DeSantis as more of a threat to their losing ideology where the Right constantly gives in to the Left, bends the knee, and begs them not to mistreat them too much.

French and his ilk don’t care about winning.

They’re far too worried about being polite.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Raleigh, NC from our office.

Decorum.

This.

French is obsessed with decorum.

Weird, right?

What else is new?

The nerve of John Adams! Where is his decorum and stuff?

And now, we’re dead.

***

***

