Poor David French.

Imagine being this upset over DeSantis saying what so many of us have been thinking about Fauci for YEARS now. It’s as if French is more upset over a zinger than he is about what Fauci did to this country, the lives lost, funerals disallowed, small businesses lost, and don’t even get us started on what his guidance has done to children.

French must be super privileged to have so little to worry about that he can wag his finger at DeSantis AND the people who applauded him.

I’m not sure which is worse, the malicious juvenile insult or the wild cheering in response. https://t.co/m14pe35A1T — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2022

HOW DARE PEOPLE NOT BE POLITE AFTER WHAT THEIR GOVERNMENT DID TO THEM?!

When was the last time David French actually got something right?

Asking for a friend.

“Opposed by David French” is a wonderful endorsement of Gov DeSantis@ChristinaPushaw — Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) August 25, 2022

It really is.

Enter Christina Pushaw:

Love to see intellectuals being deeply offended by jokes about Fauci. It’s like he is a sacred religious icon to them — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2022

Intellectuals.

What’s interesting is watching these same intellectuals gradually start crapping on DeSantis instead of Trump as they see DeSantis as more of a threat to their losing ideology where the Right constantly gives in to the Left, bends the knee, and begs them not to mistreat them too much.

French and his ilk don’t care about winning.

They’re far too worried about being polite.

One doesn’t have to view another human being as a “sacred religious icon” to object to a potential president calling him an “elf” who should be “chucked” across the Potomac. But of course everyone knows that. https://t.co/yjbH4vLg25 — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2022

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Raleigh, NC from our office.

French has spent more time and space on Fauci being called an elf than the student loan issue, which is an impeachable offense by Biden. Again, it isn’t about “norms.” It’s about a meaningless obsession with decorum. And Biden himself has said far worse without any pushback. https://t.co/Hm57Cc7sNv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2022

Decorum.

This.

French is obsessed with decorum.

Weird, right?

What else is new?

“I lose all patience when I think of a bastard brat of a Scotch peddler." – John Adams https://t.co/4LlU4d6ecl — Joe “the Sicilian defense” Zaza (@thejoezaza) August 25, 2022

The nerve of John Adams! Where is his decorum and stuff?

And now, we’re dead.

