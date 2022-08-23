We’d like to think this is how it went down for the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. Heh.

If you’re a Monty Python fan you will appreciate this even if you’re not a Trump supporter. Ok, that’s probably not true, since most people who hate Trump have a perpetual stick wedged up their backside and find little humor in much but this is freakin’ funny.

Unless you’re not a Python fan and then this won’t make much sense to you … note, if you’re not a Python fan you need to fix that, ASAP.

Watch.

BREAKING : Footage Of FBI Raid On Castle Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/CfGjaSt9wX — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) August 21, 2022

‘You do not frighten us, FBI pig dogs!’

HA HA HA HA

This is so great.

The Feds were just trying to find the average air velocity of an unladen swallow, but the warrant failed to specify if it was for an African swallow or a European swallow. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) August 21, 2022

You’re the best, Steven. — Speyside Kevin (@kevin_speyside) August 21, 2022

We concur.

It’s as if Steven knows when we all need to laugh.

Love it.

Now I need to build a catapult for a cow… — InGod WeTrust (@JimTypeDude) August 21, 2022

Yes! There are simply not enough cow catapults.

This.

So much this.

***

Related:

And we thought the TV fart was bad! Eric Swalwell’s dunk on DeSantis about ‘separation of church and state’ goes VERY VERY wrong

IMPEACH?! Memos prove Biden admin not only KNEW about FBI’s raid on Trump’s home BUT worked directly with the DOJ to get it started

EFF THEM BIRDS! Glenn Kessler proves TDS is hilariously REAL as he all but cheers killing birds since Trump hates windmills

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!