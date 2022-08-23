Trump is such a bad guy that he doesn’t want windmills killing hundreds of thousands of birds.

Especially eagles and hawks.

Yeah, what a monster.

Welp, Glenn Kessler wants us all to know that windmills ONLY kill hundreds of thousands of birds a year and cats kill more birds so Trump is stupid to care about windmills and birds … or something. IMAGINE how absolutely broken someone has to be to defend the death of hundreds of thousands of birds because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Really dude?

Ya’ know, it’s ok for Trump to oppose windmills … you don’t have to fact-check every little thing he says or does. #TDSIsReal

And cats are killing eagles and hawks? Weird.

EFF THEM BIRDS!

Let’s not give them any ideas.

LOL

He is consistently consistent about all things anti and hating Trump.

BUT TRUUUUUMP.

***

***

