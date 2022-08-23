Trump is such a bad guy that he doesn’t want windmills killing hundreds of thousands of birds.

Especially eagles and hawks.

Yeah, what a monster.

Trump has changed positions on various issues over the years, but he has remained very consistent on one topic: His fiery hatred of windmills. "Our Eagles, and all other birds, are being decimated by the Chinese built windmills," he writes on Truth Social. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 22, 2022

Welp, Glenn Kessler wants us all to know that windmills ONLY kill hundreds of thousands of birds a year and cats kill more birds so Trump is stupid to care about windmills and birds … or something. IMAGINE how absolutely broken someone has to be to defend the death of hundreds of thousands of birds because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wind turbines do not kill birds to any significant degree, perhaps 140,000 to 328,000 a year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. By contrast, more than a billion birds are estimated to be killed by cats every year, and millions more are lost to vehicles, etc. https://t.co/FiLAn9SDAT — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 22, 2022

Really dude?

Ya’ know, it’s ok for Trump to oppose windmills … you don’t have to fact-check every little thing he says or does. #TDSIsReal

And cats are killing eagles and hawks? Weird.

"If Trump is defending birds, I support their slaughter" — Kessler — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2022

EFF THEM BIRDS!

ban cats — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 22, 2022

Let’s not give them any ideas.

We don’t kill birds you monster — Harold the Renaissance Cat (@HaroldtheCatLOL) August 22, 2022

LOL

Wow that’s a scorching hot take. Cats and cars don’t kill eagles and hawks. Wind turbines do. — 🦩rockmom 💃🏻 (@rockmom) August 22, 2022

You never disappoint. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 22, 2022

He is consistently consistent about all things anti and hating Trump.

Only 328,000 birds. Quite the take of an "environmentalist." — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) August 22, 2022

Common house cats are killing bald eagles, Glenn? — Shane (@shaner5000) August 22, 2022

BUT TRUUUUUMP.

***

Related:

Matt Whitlock DROPS CNN for whining about ‘conservative dark money’ while literally QUOTING a leftist dark-money Soros operative

Short but (not) SWEET! Ted Cruz has just 2 words for Dr. Fauci after he announces his upcoming exit in December and DAMN

Gotta STING: ‘Trump 93%’ trends as Lefties kick Liz Cheney to the curb in a HUGE WAY now that’s she’s no longer useful to them

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo