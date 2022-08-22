Liz Cheney was a HERO to our pals on the Left, fighting the bad orange man and even giving up her Congressional seat because the ‘backwood rednecks’ in Wyoming didn’t appreciate her putting country over party. DA DA DAAAAA! But now that she will soon be of no use to them they are quickly turning their backs on her and even trashing her for being a conservative.

Gosh, if only someone had warned Liz.

OH WAIT, that’s right, we did.

‘Trump 93%’ is trending right now because Liz voted with him 93% of the time.

She’s not one of them and so they are kicking her to the curb.

Although Liz Cheney made the honorable decision to draw the line against Trumpism, she's a staunch conservative who voted with Trump 93% of the time. Conservatives only represent the greedy wealthy like her father, Dick Cheney who want more for themselves & less for everyone else — Cat Pappy (@USFreedom4Ever) August 22, 2022

Ouch.

Also no I think you are confusing dems with the far left. Dems actually have made real compromises. But a woman who has literally voted away our rights and with trump 93% of the time is not patriotic and a dem woman last night saying she would vote with that is questionable https://t.co/BEdo5nKodQ — Ekta Shah 🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🏽🙏🏽💛🐝 (@EktaShahMD) August 22, 2022

Gotta sting.

Liz Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time.

She's still a Republican.

She's not on our side. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) August 22, 2022

Fair point.

So I wonder why you deleted this? For the record Liz Cheneys policies suck. Liz Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time. It’s pretty sad we have come to a point where policies don’t matter anymore 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/0QQX8zMmnJ — NoahTheStigmaFighter🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@MHStigmaFighter) August 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dont get it twisted @RepLizCheney voted with trump 93% of the time but treason was finally crossing the line for her unlike anti-American Arizonians & rest #GOPTraitorsToDemocracy but if she runs as Independent it will only take votes away from Dem who runs #VoteBlue2022 — IlikeBadThings13 (@BaddGuy13) August 22, 2022

The Democrats' boner for Liz Cheney, who voted with Trump 93% of the time, is even more proof that the DNC enthusiastically collaborates more with Republicans than with their voters. — OldMillenialDogDad (@CalebMc10109736) August 22, 2022

Boner and Liz Cheney should never EVER be in the same sentence.

Like, ever.

Don’t let Liz Cheney fool you. She applauded when Roe v Wade was overturned, she voted for Trump. Also during his presidency she voted with Trump 93% of the time. Just because she developed a conscious doesn’t mean she can be trusted. — 𝑷𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒂 👩🏻‍🔬🔬 (@PharaMili_Pr) August 21, 2022

Liz Cheney is NOT "center right". She's far right. She is anti-choice. She supports the use of torture. She voted with Trump 93% of the time. I'm delighted she cares more about the country and the Constitution than keeping her job but that's not enough to qualify as "center". — Jane (@Poeia) August 21, 2022

Liz Cheney voted with trump 93% of the time throughout his presidency. I admire the fact that she has stood up for what is right after January 6, but she was right there with trump until he lost the election. Hard NO, I would not vote for her. — LiberalGrandmaMia☮️ (@LiberalMia) August 22, 2022

Nope. No way. She’s against choice and against voting rights. She voted with trump 93% of the time. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) August 22, 2022

She voted with Trump 93% of the time. She's anti choice. Why any Dem would vote for her is a mystery. — DebraBoycottFlorida ☮️ 🆘 (@blockingbots) August 22, 2022

Liz Cheney opposed the Voting Rights Act, min wage increase, Equality Act, Equal Rights Amendment, George Floyd Act, BBB, Infrastructure bill, Inflation Reduction Act, $35 Insulin bill, Women’s Health Protection Act, anti-gas price gouging bill—& voted w/Trump 93% of the time pic.twitter.com/ZYNVPdBhLf — WE ARE ONE (@weare1_we) August 18, 2022

Never ever will you catch me cheering on someone who applauded the removal of reproductive rights of women and voted with Trump 93% of the time. I’ll hold my praise for someone worthy of it. A republican is still a republican. Cheney’s not a fcking hero. — DarkLadyGrey 🌊 (@_TheLadyGrey) August 22, 2022

Remember folks, Liz Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time. So, while her work on the 1/6 Committee is purportedly to save democracy, her goal is NOT to save the democrats. Don't get it twisted. — Larry Middleton – Democracy Forward in 2022!🇺🇸🌻 (@l78lancer) August 22, 2022

Liz Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time. Serving on the J6 Committee doesn't make her a hero. If she really card about protecting & saving our democracy, she would vote for voting rights legislation. Until then, she's a hypocritical Republican. #TruBlue #VoteBlue2022 pic.twitter.com/jYavXpFR1A — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) August 22, 2022

I appreciate what she’s doing, I really do, however, I can’t put aside the fact that she voted with trump 93% of the time, and we can’t afford for her to woo our moderate democrats over to vote for her for president. She is a Cheney Republican. I, personally, don’t want that. — Pam K (@PamKincannon) August 21, 2022

Exactly. Liz Cheney is the conservatives conservative. She voted with Trump 93% of the time. She is not our ally. Wake up Democrats. Standing up against Trump is great and courageous but she is not for Democratic policies. — Karmacat (@TallisHolly) August 22, 2022

Gosh, Liz … tough crowd.

***

Related:

Let the pointing and laughing BEGIN! FL AG candidate and grim reaper troll Daniel Uhlfelder thinks his big, tough skywriting message will scare Trump

REEEE! Lefty RESIST account keeps deleting her anti-Trump/pro-Biden polls every time Biden starts losing (which is a LOT) and BAHAHA

Amanda Carpenter DRAGGED after blaming MAGA for making her and other ‘Repubs of conscience’ vote Democrat in DUMB AF thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!