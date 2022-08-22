Daniel Uhlfelder is the annoying doorknob who tormented Floridians living their lives on the beach during government lockdowns. Now he wants to be the Attorney General of Florida.

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t tell him he should run.

He claims he’ll be Trump’s worst nightmare. Riiiight.

Yeah, that big scary skywriting thing that Trump likely didn’t even see will totally terrify the guy who’s been targeted by almost every agency in the federal government. Pretty sure he’s not worried about some weirdo who thought it was a good idea to harass people on the beach dressed up in a costume.

He’s really proud of this.

Let the pointing and laughing begin.

Trending

Sounds like he’s unfit to be on Twitter, but we digress.

Cry about it.

Claim Trump somehow sabotaged him because he was so SCARED of him.

Something along those lines.

Yup. ^

***

Related:

REEEE! Lefty RESIST account keeps deleting her anti-Trump/pro-Biden polls every time Biden starts losing (which is a LOT) and BAHAHA

Amanda Carpenter DRAGGED after blaming MAGA for making her and other ‘Repubs of conscience’ vote Democrat in DUMB AF thread

‘Neoliberal’ soy boy wants to forcibly relocate people from rural areas to crap-hole cities to cut down on car dependency (yeaaah NO)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AGDaniel UhlfelderFloridaTrump