Daniel Uhlfelder is the annoying doorknob who tormented Floridians living their lives on the beach during government lockdowns. Now he wants to be the Attorney General of Florida.

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t tell him he should run.

He claims he’ll be Trump’s worst nightmare. Riiiight.

If Donald Trump looked up this morning, this is what he saw above Mar-A-Lago. This plane is a warning shot while he sits cozy in his mansion. When I’m Florida Attorney General, I’ll be his worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/0RB4yhDbYl — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) August 21, 2022

Yeah, that big scary skywriting thing that Trump likely didn’t even see will totally terrify the guy who’s been targeted by almost every agency in the federal government. Pretty sure he’s not worried about some weirdo who thought it was a good idea to harass people on the beach dressed up in a costume.

He’s really proud of this.

Let the pointing and laughing begin.

Oh so you threaten your political opponents now?

You’re such a loser — Florida Mermaid 🧜‍♀️ (@2FloridaMermaid) August 21, 2022

The man has literally had the entire DC establishment including the DoJ, FBI, other alphabet agencies, and numerous state AGs trying to bring him down for the last six years. You're not even a blip on his radar and you're not going to be AG — Choominati – I Identify as Taco (@formeret) August 21, 2022

An AG is supposed to enforce the law, not have agendas against a private citizen.

Sounds like you're unfit to have a license to practice law. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) August 22, 2022

Sounds like he’s unfit to be on Twitter, but we digress.

So you are for using the power of government to attack political opponents (in addition to pushing pedophilia). Most normal citizens are done with democrats. — Robert Rantoul (@RantoulRobert) August 21, 2022

What are you going to do when you get your electoral ass handed to you? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 21, 2022

Cry about it.

Claim Trump somehow sabotaged him because he was so SCARED of him.

Something along those lines.

Yup. ^

***

***

