Trump broke so many people, we’ve lost count. And what’s really annoying about these broken people is they think they’re the good guys. Apparently, any Republican wanting to beat the Democrats is not a ‘Republican of conscience’ or something …

This schtick is getting so old.

Broken.

The bad orange man lives in her head rent-free.

It would be sad if it didn’t produce so much hilarious Twitchy fodder.

She continued.

Yes, Amanda, MAGA controls how you vote. Totally.

You’re incapable of thinking for yourself or voting for Republicans because in your empty little head you’re convinced anyone who doesn’t bend the knee to Democrats is some sort of Trumpian candidate and therefore you vote for Democrats.

Maybe she and the others should just admit they are Democrats and stop wasting our time. Oh, we get it, the grift only really works if they pretend they’re putting country OVER THEIR PARTY, but the only idiots who buy that are the same idiots who vote for blue no matter who anyway.

Lots of people who aren’t MAGA on the Right don’t want Amanda either.

Pretty sure she’s missed this point.

And now she’s a Republican-hating Republican because it’s convenient, even lucrative.

Yup.

Because that’s all she does.

It’s how she makes money.

The anti-Trump GRIFT.

