Trump broke so many people, we’ve lost count. And what’s really annoying about these broken people is they think they’re the good guys. Apparently, any Republican wanting to beat the Democrats is not a ‘Republican of conscience’ or something …

This schtick is getting so old.

Neither can Trump. So there's that. https://t.co/UAHWpcESun — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 21, 2022

Broken.

The bad orange man lives in her head rent-free.

It would be sad if it didn’t produce so much hilarious Twitchy fodder.

She continued.

Maybe this is just how it is for awhile. MAGA purges Republicans of conscience out. They don't want us and we don't want them. Republicans of conscience then support Democrats in general elections until things change. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 21, 2022

Yes, Amanda, MAGA controls how you vote. Totally.

You’re incapable of thinking for yourself or voting for Republicans because in your empty little head you’re convinced anyone who doesn’t bend the knee to Democrats is some sort of Trumpian candidate and therefore you vote for Democrats.

Maybe she and the others should just admit they are Democrats and stop wasting our time. Oh, we get it, the grift only really works if they pretend they’re putting country OVER THEIR PARTY, but the only idiots who buy that are the same idiots who vote for blue no matter who anyway.

Or it stays this way. People like me become Independents. I generally have a conservative viewpoint but put character and democracy first in elections, which means my vote is up for grabs. That's totally fine. I don't want MAGA and MAGA doesn't want me. It's all good. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 21, 2022

Lots of people who aren’t MAGA on the Right don’t want Amanda either.

Pretty sure she’s missed this point.

Telling me that you are conservative while voting for democrats is rich. You were a republican when it was convenient. Keep working for the never Trumpers. — Janie Wallace (@jwla56) August 21, 2022

And now she’s a Republican-hating Republican because it’s convenient, even lucrative.

Yup.

Good lord lol — mrsRushLBaby (@pammy3006) August 21, 2022

Sorry, but no Republican of good conscience would ever support a democrat. While I despise Trump, at no point is my vote “up for grabs.” I did not, and will not, vote for Trump but voting for a democrat is beyond the pale. — Mark Boone (@markboone219) August 21, 2022

How is voting for Democrats addressing either of your points? People like you would prefer a 7-2 liberal Supreme Court that would make Congress irrelevant. You’d be just fine with that. So yes, no conservatives want you. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) August 21, 2022

Amanda – I enjoy following you as I like to get all sides. I have not seen much if any "conservative" views shared here since you left Cruz's office. If I missed it I am sorry, but most everything I see is taking pot shots at Trump and/or GOP officers (except a few one offs). — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) August 22, 2022

Because that’s all she does.

It’s how she makes money.

The anti-Trump GRIFT.

***

***

