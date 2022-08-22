We had never heard of Adam Kotsko before his weird little thread about making people who live in rural areas relocate to congested, busy, urban areas crossed our timeline. Not entirely sure who the Hell he thinks he is lecturing people about how they shouldn’t have a choice about where they live (to somehow cut down on the number of cars) BUT this is Twitter so we’re not entirely surprised he felt justified writing this garbage.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

In discussions of reducing car dependency, one often hears, "What about people in remote rural areas?" And my gut instinct is — people shouldn't be living there in the first place. The solution is to give them generous grants to relocate among other humans. — Adam Kotsko (@adamkotsko) August 21, 2022

His gut instinct sucks.

But wait, there’s more.

"But what if they like living in remote rural areas?" Sorry, you can't always get what you want. A lot of people would like to live in dense, transit-rich settings but can't — either because they can't afford it or it simply doesn't exist where they are. — Adam Kotsko (@adamkotsko) August 21, 2022

What?! LOL

Does Adam realize he lives in America? We suppose he’s welcome to go live in a country like China that controls their citizens …

How very authoritarian of Adam.

And if this sounds harsh — don't worry, it will never happen, because our governmental institutions are INSANELY biased in favor of rural areas. They'll be fine. I'm just a guy over here having an opinion. — Adam Kotsko (@adamkotsko) August 21, 2022

It doesn’t sound harsh.

It sounds stupid.

And that’s why it will never happen.

"Isn't it mean to imply that rural people's lifestyle is bad and wrong?" As someone who lives in Chicago, all I can say to that is: cry me a river. — Adam Kotsko (@adamkotsko) August 21, 2022

Dude, you CHOOSE to live in Chicago.

That’s on you.

He should totally visit some rural areas and tell them they have to move … see how that goes for him.

Who is going to grow your soy beans Adam? — PermaSmirk (@FoundersGirl) August 22, 2022

The soybean fairy … duh.

Actually, it is the other way around. All cars should be removed from those living near cities. Public transport is available, food can be delivered. There is zero reason to own one if you live near a city. — Vaughan (@vaughanistired) August 22, 2022

Ok, so if you hadn’t read Adam’s nonsense up there this tweet would seem harsh BUT since Soy-Boy wants to force rural folks to relocate against their wishes this seems more than fair.

Then you should be the first one to drive down those long dirt driveways in rural areas and tell them to leave… Please livestream. — MAK (@The_Cling_On) August 22, 2022

This should be a PPV.

Totally.

Do you like eating? Cause rural is where the num nums come from nimrod — Choominati – I Identify as Taco (@formeret) August 22, 2022

Like food?

HA HA HA

Yes, who needs farmers for food when you can just go to the grocery store or call Uber Eats?? Are you really this galactically stupid?? — Ultra Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) August 22, 2022

Sadly yes, it would appear he is this galactically stupid.

America was 90% rural in 1790. It has been majority urban since 1920, with the rural portion continuing to drop every decade. And you're out here saying there are too many rural people? Call for better transit & housing policy in urban/suburban areas. Rurals aren't your problem. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) August 22, 2022

Guys like you are the reason we have the Senate and the Electoral College. — Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) August 22, 2022

This isn't a parody account, but it should be. — Tactical Preppie (@ProlixRedux) August 22, 2022

Yeah, we really thought it had to be a parody at first as well.

But nope.

He means it.

And yes, things are getting dumber and dumber.

***

***

