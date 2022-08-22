Why on EARTH would taxpayers ever want to foot the bill for an education that produced talking points like this?!

We’re not sure what the Hell Nina Turner was thinking with this tweet, or where she thinks the government gets their money … but yeah.

This was dumb.

Monumentally dumb.

In fact, calling her tweet dumb is an insult to dumb tweets.

FYI—Student debt cancelation isn’t paid for by the taxpayers, the federal government is the lender. It’s costlier for the government to hold on to the debt. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 21, 2022

FYI – yes, yes taxpayers DO foot the bill.

Pay. Your. Own. Debts.

who funds the federal government — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 21, 2022

Is it the Tooth Fairy?

Say it’s the Tooth Fairy.

Or maybe it’s the money tree that Elizabeth Warren planted in her backyard.

This didn’t go so hot for Turner:

You literally don’t understand how basic math works. 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 21, 2022

She came back with this …

Says a person that thinks rich people have to take out massive loans to go to college… — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 21, 2022

Says a person who … just sayin’.

Gotta love that college education she wants us all to pay off for her.

Polumbo educated her a bit.

Yes, it is an objective fact that very affluent people — the top 20% of income earners — hold way more hold student than working class and poor people. https://t.co/dXTxeo2X5x — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 21, 2022

In fact the biggest beneficiaries of the student debt “pause” are doctors and lawyers. These are all objective facts/figures—not opinion. Since you do so much activism on this subject you should familiarize yourself with them. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 21, 2022

The government cannot give anything to anyone without first taking it from someone else.

I don't even know where to start with this nonsense. You are either incredibly stupid, or an Incredible liar. Looking at your tweets you're both. Nevermind — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) August 21, 2022

Fair enough.

Your assertion is nonsensical. The Federal Government has no money that it doesn’t first confiscate from taxpayers. — S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) August 21, 2022

Um, who funds the federal government? Seriously, you can't be this stupid Can you? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 21, 2022

Yes, she can.

That pretty blue-check by her name says so.

Nina proved why people don't want to pay for other people's degrees. After all the education, activism, and running for office, she still doesn't grasp the basics. — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) August 22, 2022

EXACTLY.

***

