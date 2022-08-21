Can you imagine having so little to worry about that you get your britches all bunched up over a hat a guy from the aircrew is wearing at work? What a sweet and PRIVILEGED life this Christian Damiana must have.

Note that he has fewer than 2000 followers and yet is notable enough for Twitter to verify.

*eye roll*

Hate the right people and yadda yadda yadda …

Very disappointed to see an @AmericanAir crew employee wearing a let’s go Brandon hat (that says fuck Joe Biden on the side, no less) at work. Does this match your values? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BQ7N3oUyDS — Christian Damiana (@latestchristian) August 21, 2022

OH, he locked down.

Don’t worry, we snagged a screenshot.

We really hope American Airlines ignores this twit.

And maybe Twitter changed their TOS, but locking your verified is supposed to be a big no-no when you’re verified.

They are AMERICAN airlines — Halloween Dave 🇺🇲 (@middlingobiwan) August 21, 2022

I'm so sorry that this is happening to you. — 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) August 21, 2022

Are you going to be okay, you baby Brownshirt? — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 21, 2022

I'm sorry this happend to you. pic.twitter.com/4hVR2kAG6q — Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) August 21, 2022

Sigh.

American Airlines is all a-flutter with concern:

Our team should be working in a professional manner. Please DM us the airport and gate info, and we'll share with our leadership team. — americanair (@AmericanAir) August 21, 2022

Think they’ll fire this guy?

We certainly hope not.

I bet you were an awesome hall monitor in elementary school — Leon Wolf 🇺🇦 (@LeonHWolf) August 21, 2022

it was the only way he could get anyone to talk to him 🙁 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 21, 2022

How sad.

***

***

