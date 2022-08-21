Can you imagine having so little to worry about that you get your britches all bunched up over a hat a guy from the aircrew is wearing at work? What a sweet and PRIVILEGED life this Christian Damiana must have.
Note that he has fewer than 2000 followers and yet is notable enough for Twitter to verify.
*eye roll*
Hate the right people and yadda yadda yadda …
Very disappointed to see an @AmericanAir crew employee wearing a let’s go Brandon hat (that says fuck Joe Biden on the side, no less) at work. Does this match your values? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BQ7N3oUyDS
— Christian Damiana (@latestchristian) August 21, 2022
OH, he locked down.
Don’t worry, we snagged a screenshot.
We really hope American Airlines ignores this twit.
And maybe Twitter changed their TOS, but locking your verified is supposed to be a big no-no when you’re verified.
They are AMERICAN airlines
— Halloween Dave 🇺🇲 (@middlingobiwan) August 21, 2022
I'm so sorry that this is happening to you.
— 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) August 21, 2022
Are you going to be okay, you baby Brownshirt?
— Jay (@OneFineJay) August 21, 2022
I'm sorry this happend to you. pic.twitter.com/4hVR2kAG6q
— Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) August 21, 2022
Sigh.
American Airlines is all a-flutter with concern:
Our team should be working in a professional manner. Please DM us the airport and gate info, and we'll share with our leadership team.
— americanair (@AmericanAir) August 21, 2022
Think they’ll fire this guy?
We certainly hope not.
I bet you were an awesome hall monitor in elementary school
— Leon Wolf 🇺🇦 (@LeonHWolf) August 21, 2022
it was the only way he could get anyone to talk to him 🙁
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 21, 2022
How sad.
***
Related:
Stop being POOR, you dirty poors! Jennifer Granholm reminds people who can’t afford groceries Biden is giving them 30% off solar panels (watch)
CRINGE AF! Brian Stelter uses his last arrogant, hate-filled show to remind everyone why he DESERVES to be canceled (watch)
Project MUCH?! Super privileged Lefty blue-check white dude tries blaming ALL white dudes for HIS privilege and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.