Don’t worry if you’re having trouble putting food on your table and gas in your tank, Biden Energy Secretary has good news! Apparently, you can save 30% off the price of solar panels if you’re low-income…
Forget most low-income people don’t own their homes so this doesn’t matter, but how exactly does this help people who are barely treading water in this inflation-ridden disaster of an economy? We suppose we should just be glad she’s not telling people to suck it up and buy an electric vehicle.
Watch:
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “If you are low-income, you can get your home entirely weatherized” to help deal with 40-year high inflation.
“You can get 30% off the price of solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/qUM7JGvdYN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2022
Notice she ignores his question.
And yay, you can finance solar panels.
Rebates.
Really?
People can’t eat solar panels, Jenn.
Just stop being poor you dirty poors. -Biden admin
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 21, 2022
Basically.
Why does @JenGranholm actually think her government is helping all Americans…
January 21, 2021 US debt
$27,756,349,666,620.64
August 18, 2022 US debt
$30,729,913,543,818.69https://t.co/qDKlDbgTSO
— madmilker (@madmilker) August 21, 2022
Because in her evil little mind, the bigger the government gets, the bigger our debt, the better.
Weird, we know.
Wow – if you are homeless, you can weatherize your home for no cost! If you actually own a home, you can go deeper in debt by financing your solar panels which will not give you any relief for years due to high-interest payments!
Hard to pass up…
— dr. laser point (@PointLaser) August 21, 2022
What a win for the homeless!
WEATHERIZE those encampments at 30% off!
good grief, these people run our country. Change this or we're doomed
— fâr′mīn′dĭd+ (@cantrellr) August 21, 2022
I can buy 2-3 rolls of aluminum foil from the grocery store, for about $5, that can have the same effect.
— Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) August 21, 2022
Their going to make us all low income
— GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) August 21, 2022
Hate to say it, but that almost feels like their end goal at this point.
Are there any smart people in this administration?
— O in Cali (@Naximushf) August 21, 2022
No.
Heh.
If I'm low income I probably don't own the house I'm living in.
— Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) August 21, 2022
Low income renting a run down apartment barely making enough to feed the kids.
Libs: Just weatherize your home and get some solar panels cheap you dirty poors!
— Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) August 21, 2022
You can finance it, and not buy other essentials while you make the monthly payments.
— marnes (@marnes) August 21, 2022
Will Biden issue an Executive Order requiring the sun to shine 24/7?
— SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) August 21, 2022
Let’s not give Oatmeal Brain any bright ideas.
