Don’t worry if you’re having trouble putting food on your table and gas in your tank, Biden Energy Secretary has good news! Apparently, you can save 30% off the price of solar panels if you’re low-income…

Forget most low-income people don’t own their homes so this doesn’t matter, but how exactly does this help people who are barely treading water in this inflation-ridden disaster of an economy? We suppose we should just be glad she’s not telling people to suck it up and buy an electric vehicle.

Watch:

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “If you are low-income, you can get your home entirely weatherized” to help deal with 40-year high inflation. “You can get 30% off the price of solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/qUM7JGvdYN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2022

Notice she ignores his question.

And yay, you can finance solar panels.

Rebates.

Really?

People can’t eat solar panels, Jenn.

Just stop being poor you dirty poors. -Biden admin — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 21, 2022

Basically.

Why does @JenGranholm actually think her government is helping all Americans…

January 21, 2021 US debt

$27,756,349,666,620.64

August 18, 2022 US debt

$30,729,913,543,818.69https://t.co/qDKlDbgTSO — madmilker (@madmilker) August 21, 2022

Because in her evil little mind, the bigger the government gets, the bigger our debt, the better.

Weird, we know.

Wow – if you are homeless, you can weatherize your home for no cost! If you actually own a home, you can go deeper in debt by financing your solar panels which will not give you any relief for years due to high-interest payments! Hard to pass up… — dr. laser point (@PointLaser) August 21, 2022

What a win for the homeless!

WEATHERIZE those encampments at 30% off!

good grief, these people run our country. Change this or we're doomed — fâr′mīn′dĭd+ (@cantrellr) August 21, 2022

I can buy 2-3 rolls of aluminum foil from the grocery store, for about $5, that can have the same effect. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) August 21, 2022

Their going to make us all low income — GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) August 21, 2022

Hate to say it, but that almost feels like their end goal at this point.

Are there any smart people in this administration? — O in Cali (@Naximushf) August 21, 2022

No.

Heh.

If I'm low income I probably don't own the house I'm living in. — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) August 21, 2022

Low income renting a run down apartment barely making enough to feed the kids. Libs: Just weatherize your home and get some solar panels cheap you dirty poors! — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) August 21, 2022

You can finance it, and not buy other essentials while you make the monthly payments. — marnes (@marnes) August 21, 2022

Will Biden issue an Executive Order requiring the sun to shine 24/7? — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) August 21, 2022

Let’s not give Oatmeal Brain any bright ideas.

***

Related:

CRINGE AF! Brian Stelter uses his last arrogant, hate-filled show to remind everyone why he DESERVES to be canceled (watch)

Project MUCH?! Super privileged Lefty blue-check white dude tries blaming ALL white dudes for HIS privilege and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire

OOF! Both the Right AND the Left trip Amy Klobuchar up BIG time as she tries taking a victory lap for ‘taking on Big Pharma’ and LOL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!