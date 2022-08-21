Don’t worry if you’re having trouble putting food on your table and gas in your tank, Biden Energy Secretary has good news! Apparently, you can save 30% off the price of solar panels if you’re low-income…

Forget most low-income people don’t own their homes so this doesn’t matter, but how exactly does this help people who are barely treading water in this inflation-ridden disaster of an economy? We suppose we should just be glad she’s not telling people to suck it up and buy an electric vehicle.

Watch:

Notice she ignores his question.

And yay, you can finance solar panels.

Rebates.

Really?

People can’t eat solar panels, Jenn.

Basically.

Trending

Because in her evil little mind, the bigger the government gets, the bigger our debt, the better.

Weird, we know.

What a win for the homeless!

WEATHERIZE those encampments at 30% off!

Hate to say it, but that almost feels like their end goal at this point.

No.

Heh.

Let’s not give Oatmeal Brain any bright ideas.

***

