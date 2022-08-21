Awww, isn’t that cute?

Amy Klobuchar pretending to take down ‘Big Pharma’.

Like she’d take down her pals … RIGHT.

Still can hardly believe it, but after over a decade of fighting, we finally beat Big Pharma and lifted the ban on Medicare negotiating lower prescription drug prices. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 20, 2022

We especially like the following tweet as it wasn’t from someone on the Right. Even the Left is calling BS on this claim (and rightfully so).

Amy Klobuchar is a big liar. It’s going to take 4 more years before they even start negotiating and it’s only TEN drugs. How is that “beating Big Pharma?” https://t.co/FbHBRgegJO — MsTink🌹 (@BeabahJ) August 21, 2022

Looking at Amy’s top 100 donors for nearly the past decade, Big Pharma has given her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Makes ya’ wonder, don’t it?

Ok, so it actually doesn’t and nobody is surprised, at all.

All you've done is beat a dead horse again. Midterms are coming… https://t.co/Lj4awJtFfb — Ya Dont Say? (@actually_yeah) August 21, 2022

They are indeed coming up.

Let’s just hope the GOP doesn’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

She worships big pharma https://t.co/LaaFvUo9Lq — Tony Clean Hand Taylor (@hand_clean) August 21, 2022

They all do.

And still not a care in the world about more than 2 million illegal migrants coming to the US in the last 2 years of this rotting, broken down administration. — BongBong (@BongBong) August 21, 2022

Duh.

Yay!

You stole cures from your grandchildren.#Congrats — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) August 21, 2022

It’s what Democrats do best! Oh, except one correction, her GREAT grandchildren are paying now.

I'm sure prices will drop at least .30cents. I don't know what I'm going to do with the extra .30 cents. Any suggestions? — Caesar Ramirez🇺🇸✝️✡️☮️🗽🦅 (@caesar_ramirez) August 21, 2022

LOOK AT THAT! PRICES DROPPED!

CNN will probably write a crap story about how Americans are saving hundreds now even though they’re actually paying more.

Yay, media.

Trump already did that and biden reversed it immediately upon entering presidency. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) August 21, 2022

What a short memory our pals on the Left have, right?

10 that’s it. — Barbara Winston 🇺🇸 (@BarbaraS370) August 21, 2022

Oh, that’s right.

This only helps people taking 10 medications … and not for four more years.

After lining their pockets by pushing ineffective, poorly-tested and often dangerous vaccines on children? — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) August 21, 2022

You literally voted to make Big Pharma immune to lawsuits from injuries suffered from the COVID "vaccine". — THE OCpatriot™ ❁ (@HB_beachbum_) August 21, 2022

I’m 67 & receiving those really low drug prices, I don’t have 2 pay bc price is so low…Hard 2 believe you. the fact I was Democrat for 40 years- I know how preciously Demos lie. with a clear conscience-I just don’t believe you. Medicare has been negotiating prices for years — Rosa Lokey Orbe (@LokeyOrbe) August 21, 2022

But not they’re really really REALLY negotiating prices.

Or something.

