Now, THERE is a word we don’t hear or use often enough these days, invertebrate. It means weak and indecisive, no spine, etc. … if that doesn’t sum up Mitch McConnell and the GOPe we’re not sure what does. A few weeks ago, we were confident Republicans would take both the Senate and the House in November because WOOF, Biden, and the Democrats are seriously stinking things up. But then McConnell started hemming and hawing, and the party started thumbing its nose at Republicans their supporters actually want and now we’re a little concerned.

Irritated.

Pissed off, even.

This thread from Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet does an excellent job of saying what we want to say (and in a much better way):

There was a red wave coming. Then the GOP got involved. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Yup.

I don’t think they could have done any worse if they were trying to let the Dems win. Wait a minute… — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

It certainly feels like Mitch and his merry band of GOPe’rs don’t want to actually win.

Seriously, the Democrats need to get on their knees and thank the God they don’t believe in that there isn’t a viable Conservative party other than the GOP. Because if there was, the wave would be whatever color that is. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

And thank the God they don’t believe in …

Bingo.

“It’s a chartreuse wave!!” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Dude, chartreuse is way too hard to spell.

Forget elephants and donkeys. The missing 3rd party would be monkeys. Because we’re tired of this crap and we’re gonna start flinging it back at you. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

THIS THIS THIS!

Man, I’d love to defend democracy but it sure looks like democracy is two groups of fat cats that belong to the same club fighting over who is gonna screw the mouse over the hardest. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Two groups of wolves sitting around figuring out who is going to eat the sheep the fastest.

That works too.

I didn’t not realize democracy meant two groups in power and no one else is allowed to play. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

We didn’t either.

This is the GOP we all know and wanted to burn to the ground with Trump. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Trump was a symptom of the problem, they still haven’t figured that out yet.

“I have an idea. Let’s recruit Dr Oz to run.”

Why?

“Because the base apparently wants TV stars as politicians.” No, you idiots. You simpletons. You malodorous baboons. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Malodorous is also a word we do not hear or use often enough.

The only consolation is that on some multiverse Earth, the GOP is being nuked en masse right now to be replaced with citizens who give a damn. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Imagine that.

“Never attribute to malice what can be explained by stupidity.” After watching this routine for 40 years, it’s malice. Definitely malice. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

It’s laziness.

It’s a desire for power.

It’s certainly not about leading this country.

It would be nice if the GOP didn’t actively hate their base. I mean the Democrats at least kinda like some of their base. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

They at least like them enough to lie to them. That’s true.

Anyway, as the GOO either loses winnable elections or somehow wins and are an ineffective and feckless party, just remember… At least they’re not Democrats. Which, ironically, seems to be the only message the GOP wants to run on. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

This says SO much about how awful Democrats are right now – but that’s not the point. Wouldn’t it be amazing to vote FOR someone instead of AGAINST someone else? To be fair, we had that opportunity here in Virginia, to vote FOR Youngkin. Maybe the GOP should look at what he did and said while campaigning.

Seems he GETS it.

“Maybe we should appeal to voters.”

“No”

“We’ll maybe we should talk nice about the voters”

“LOL no”

“Maybe we could do some outreach in black communities.”

“Don’t be stupid.”

“What about policies?”

“Ew. No.”

“So…”

“Yep. ‘We’re not Democrats’ it is! Run with it!” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

Anyway part 2, the moral of the story is a scorpion does what a scorpion does and we’re stupid for believing otherwise. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 20, 2022

*sigh*

Unfortunately, he’s right.

Editor's Note:

