Now, THERE is a word we don’t hear or use often enough these days, invertebrate. It means weak and indecisive, no spine, etc. … if that doesn’t sum up Mitch McConnell and the GOPe we’re not sure what does. A few weeks ago, we were confident Republicans would take both the Senate and the House in November because WOOF, Biden, and the Democrats are seriously stinking things up. But then McConnell started hemming and hawing, and the party started thumbing its nose at Republicans their supporters actually want and now we’re a little concerned.

Irritated.

Pissed off, even.

This thread from Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet does an excellent job of saying what we want to say (and in a much better way):

Yup.

It certainly feels like Mitch and his merry band of GOPe’rs don’t want to actually win.

And thank the God they don’t believe in …

Bingo.

Trending

Dude, chartreuse is way too hard to spell.

THIS THIS THIS!

Two groups of wolves sitting around figuring out who is going to eat the sheep the fastest.

That works too.

We didn’t either.

Trump was a symptom of the problem, they still haven’t figured that out yet.

Malodorous is also a word we do not hear or use often enough.

Imagine that.

It’s laziness.

It’s a desire for power.

It’s certainly not about leading this country.

They at least like them enough to lie to them. That’s true.

This says SO much about how awful Democrats are right now – but that’s not the point. Wouldn’t it be amazing to vote FOR someone instead of AGAINST someone else? To be fair, we had that opportunity here in Virginia, to vote FOR Youngkin. Maybe the GOP should look at what he did and said while campaigning.

Seems he GETS it.

*sigh*

Unfortunately, he’s right.

***

Related:

‘Maybe sit this one OUT:’ David French accuses DeSantis of attacking the First Amendment and it does NOT go well for him, like at all

WHO DID THIS?! LOL! It appears even Google is getting in on pointing and laughing at Brian Stelter leaving CNN (screenshot)

Guys, they’re NOT coming for evil billionaires –> Check out this IRS training scenario that shows who Biden is REALLY targeting (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: establishmentGOPeLiz CheneymidtermsMitch McConnellrepublicans