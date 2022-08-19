There’s a reason Democrats blocked efforts to keep their new 87,000 IRS agents from auditing anyone making under $400k, and if we needed proof, all we have to do is watch this IRS training scenario posted by Thomas Massie.

Notice who they’re going after … it’s not some evil billionaire.

Watch:

Notice the scenario in this IRS recruiting program is “taking down a landscape business owner who failed to properly report how he paid for his vehicles,” not “taking down a billionaire who uses the corporate jet for private trips.”pic.twitter.com/QXlHmDCoWb — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 19, 2022

Democrats want you to believe the IRS is only coming after rich people. That’s a lie.

They will like be targeting small business owners.

Otherwise, why use a landscaper as a test scenario?

Bet they can't wait to get their uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Gj3puUJrEU — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 19, 2022

Sadly all too accurate.

When they say the quiet part out loud, believe them. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 19, 2022

Stop allowing any of this insanity to continue. Abolish the IRS, tax code and 16th Amendment. — 2VNews (@2VNews) August 19, 2022

Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?!

Flat or Fair Tax.

Done.

They’re not coming for Gates. They’re coming for your Etsy side hustle. — On the Mohawk (@onthemohawk) August 19, 2022

They’re coming for your $601 dollar Venmo payment.

Yup.

Will they go after the kickback money these politicians have been getting? Hell no! This all for attacking the middle class. Disgusting — Robert Williams (@Rojuwi) August 19, 2022

Disgusting doesn’t even begin to touch how awful this will be.

Biden and the Democrats did this during a RECESSION as well.

Vote accordingly in November.

