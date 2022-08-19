There’s a reason Democrats blocked efforts to keep their new 87,000 IRS agents from auditing anyone making under $400k, and if we needed proof, all we have to do is watch this IRS training scenario posted by Thomas Massie.
Notice who they’re going after … it’s not some evil billionaire.
Watch:
Notice the scenario in this IRS recruiting program is “taking down a landscape business owner who failed to properly report how he paid for his vehicles,” not “taking down a billionaire who uses the corporate jet for private trips.”pic.twitter.com/QXlHmDCoWb
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 19, 2022
Democrats want you to believe the IRS is only coming after rich people. That’s a lie.
They will like be targeting small business owners.
Otherwise, why use a landscaper as a test scenario?
Bet they can't wait to get their uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Gj3puUJrEU
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 19, 2022
Sadly all too accurate.
When they say the quiet part out loud, believe them.
— Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 19, 2022
Stop allowing any of this insanity to continue. Abolish the IRS, tax code and 16th Amendment.
— 2VNews (@2VNews) August 19, 2022
Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?!
Flat or Fair Tax.
Done.
They’re not coming for Gates. They’re coming for your Etsy side hustle.
— On the Mohawk (@onthemohawk) August 19, 2022
They’re coming for your $601 dollar Venmo payment.
Yup.
Will they go after the kickback money these politicians have been getting? Hell no! This all for attacking the middle class. Disgusting
— Robert Williams (@Rojuwi) August 19, 2022
Disgusting doesn’t even begin to touch how awful this will be.
Biden and the Democrats did this during a RECESSION as well.
Vote accordingly in November.
***
Related:
Honey, just take the L! Brianna Wu calling for Matt Walsh’s suspension for speaking out against children’s ‘trans health programs’ goes SO wrong
‘bUt It’S nOt PoLiTiCaL’: FBI Unit leading Mar-a-Lago probe also ran another discredited Trump investigation … GUESS which one
Documentarian Ford Fischer took a CLOSER look at his January 6th footage and discovered something pretty damn DAMNING (thread)
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.