You guys remember Brianna Wu, right? She once claimed the military would try and somehow utilize the moon so they could go up there and drop giant rocks on our enemies.

No, we’re not making that up.

Yay social media!

Welp, it would appear she doesn’t like it when Matt Walsh calls out children’s hospitals like Boston Children’s for offering trans programs for CHILDREN. She went on to call for his Twitter suspension and even accused him of inciting violence.

.@MattWalshBlog is going to get someone killed. Twitter should suspend him for inciting violence. If you want evidence, just look at my mentions from him yesterday. These are the same violent nutjobs that murdered George Tiller for providing abortions.https://t.co/FvqWJWKuEI — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 18, 2022

Hey, at least Matt isn’t trying to buy the moon so he can drop rocks on his enemies and stuff.

Guess how this went over for Wu:

We're willing to take whatever risk to speak freely. That includes risks to the people we are talking about. Now, you are full of it – your claim is factually false – but even if you were correct you still don't get to silence us by shrieking "MUH THREATS." https://t.co/WhA17OIsAm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 18, 2022

We’re seeing this a lot from our friends on the Left, implying that people on the Right are dangerous if they’re not silenced. How very authoritarian of them all, don’t you think?

Matt is amazing! — Antonio Benedetto (@antoben83) August 18, 2022

Lol “Twitter please suspend someone who disagrees with me, I can’t take dissenting opinions” — EnergyCynic (@EnergyCynic) August 18, 2022

Pretty standard for Wu.

Honestly, we’re shocked she hasn’t blocked him already.

Matt is simply telling the truth about what you support. Cope. — Mark (@PitmasterMark69) August 18, 2022

Because he is calling out things he finds to be abhorrent is not inciting violence. Doesn’t work that way. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 18, 2022

If you have ever referred to anyone as a fascist or Nazi, you are inciting violence against them. You or any of your followers ever do that? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 18, 2022

I guess free speech means nothing to you — Kyle 🔥 (@kryptikyle) August 18, 2022

Free speech is very important to Wu, but only speech she agrees with.

Seriously.

