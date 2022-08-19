Wonder if the January 6th Committee has seen this?

Then again, even if they have, it’s not as if they care or will put this before the American people because it shows another side of the riot that day, one they would rather ignore as they work to push one side and one side ONLY.

Nancy Pelosi’s side.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Hey man, it’s hard not to put on the tinfoil when you see threads like this one from documentarian Ford Fischer:

Thread: After a fresh, close look at my January 6 footage, I discovered something in the chaos I didn't know I captured: On the Capitol East side, Capitol Police Lieutenant Tarik Khalid Johnson is in my footage wearing a MAGA hat and shouting into a bullhorn. pic.twitter.com/XYuGFEXf3l — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 18, 2022

Huh.

That seems sorta … strange, right?

Like, why would he wear that hat, and is he leading people out?

In the clip before he is seen with MAGA cap, USCP Lieutenant Johnson can be seen entering with officers tailed by several Oath Keepers. Footage by YouTuber Rico La Starza (https://t.co/75qTGftGl4) shows Johnson wearing the cap and asking for Oathkeepers' help moments earlier. pic.twitter.com/dEAhUumVJ7 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 18, 2022

Where did he get the hat? When? And we thought the Oath Keepers were the bad guys …

Imagine if they released all of the footage.

It’s really the only way Americans will ever really know what happened that day.

In my subsequent shot, Capitol Police Lieutenant Tarik Khalid Johnson can be seen wearing a MAGA cap and yelling into a bullhorn while leading several officers out of the building, followed by protesters. pic.twitter.com/zE1Uzi2ddu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 18, 2022

So strange.

Since the incident, Rico La Starza's footage went viral, and Lieutenant Johnson was suspended. He has since claimed that he wore the MAGA hat to "win the trust" of the protesters and help extract officers who were trapped.https://t.co/i99WeBZeti — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 18, 2022

Suppose that’s possible although to be honest, this still doesn’t sit right.

None of this does.

Spoke to a friend yesterday who was paid a visit by the FBI last week. Said they asked him questions about him being at the Capitol (never went inside and left before it was breached). Said he felt the agent was more interested in what his home looked like than his involvement — Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) August 18, 2022

This is just creepy.

I wonder why the FBI didn't charge them with anything. Seems, and I hate to say this but it seems like the FBI only wanted people who supported Trump. No way that can be true. — Buddy (@Buddy61545420) August 18, 2022

It certainly seems a bit one-sided.

Interesting…nothing going on here??? — Brandon Price (@bprime25) August 18, 2022

Well, well,well. — Paul Derrick (@PaulDer03945565) August 18, 2022

The plot thickens — Elizabeth (@knickstrahm) August 19, 2022

That it does.

Imagine what happens if the authorities release the other 13,999 hours and 56 minutes of surveillance footage… https://t.co/LFhoNWL2Wd — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 19, 2022

Americans actually find out what really happened that day.

And it seems certain very powerful people do not want that.

