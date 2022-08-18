Tom Elliott seems awfully heartbroken over Brian Stelter leaving CNN.

Like big tears.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so in our defense, he said he had a tear in his eye when he put this thread together of his favorite Stelter memories. We had so much fun watching these videos and clips we too have a tear in our eyes, from laughing.

Memories … like the corners of Brian’s mind …

Thread: As "Reliable Sources'" lonely viewer, it's w/ a tear in my eye I glance back down memory lane and gather these favorite memories of my hero, and journalism's patron saint, Mr. Brian Stelter. https://t.co/TuE4sQelH8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

10) Stelter, after documentary evidence emerged proving Jussie Smollett faked his hate crime, bravely held onto hope that one day the hoax may be proven true anyway

https://t.co/JquilwN5GX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

No hoax was too hoax-y for Bri. He kept on believing.

9) Stelter, eager to please his new boss, politely asked incoming press spox Jen Psaki how "reporters" can do better https://t.co/14rzIS7Cgi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

He might as well have said, ‘How can we kiss more of your backside?’

8) Stelter, always willing to ask the tough questions, once wondered whether we could perhaps setup some kind of re-education camps for Trump voters https://t.co/fhNqwJhfaE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

We got nothin’.

7) Stelter, rightfully worried about unapproved information entering circulation, warned that the popularity of Joe Rogan's podcast was a major "problem" https://t.co/8CaJDa8qOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

Funny how Rogan’s podcast is still like super popular and Bri’s show is … well, not.

6) Stelter's always had a knack for booking the rare guest who was able to match his own reputation for accuracy and reliability https://t.co/RoHBq70Khi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

We are in a recession and it does matter.

When do they fire Krugman?

5) Americans cheered when Stelter rightfully called out those egotistical Canadians who selfishly demanded "freedom" despite choosing not to live in the United States https://t.co/6t5R2OVUZn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

Freakin’ Canadians! They can’t even get bacon right!

4) Stelter's expertise extended not just to Fox News, but also to comedy. See for yourself! https://t.co/p9C2Ncnesf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

Instant classic.

Hrm.

3) Next time you're thinking of inviting Stelter to a party, be sure not to forget a list of clearly defined rules that will govern the festivities https://t.co/UYCyfHMIOT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say Bri hasn’t been to too many parties.

2) Stelter's news-sense was unparalleled. For example, only Stelter could watch leaked videos of Disney producers admitting sexualizing children's programming and pronounce: BORING! https://t.co/yuH9gkyro4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

*sigh*

1) But perhaps Stelter's most lasting contribution to journalism will always be his willingness to take a stand — even when it undermined his own industry, the Constitution, and ordinary common sense. https://t.co/HHTUmlcqgC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2022

BUH-BYE, Tater.

Happy trails and stuff.

***

