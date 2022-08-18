As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter is out at CNN.

Gone.

Finito.

Adios.

So long.

Yup, the dude is done. So you guys KNOW Twitter is all a-flutter with all sorts of videos, memes, and gifs sending Tater off in style.

Gotta have one last laugh at his expense, right?

Here are some of the best:

And that’s how you pour one out for our favorite tater.

Ouch-ville, population you, bro.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA

A classic.

WE KNEW IT.

Yaaaay.

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t but Tater back together again.

Annnd we’re officially dead.

Malone is the owner of Discovery.

What a sweetie.

Awww man, what are we gonna do without Tater to make fun of?

*le sigh*

Oh Brian, this may well be the most popular you’ve ever been. How sad is that?

***

Related:

Dullard David Sirota SUPER defensive when schooled for claiming Wyoming having equal Senate representation is a ‘democracy crisis’

No way she was EVER a Republican! Beto O’Rourke shares video of ‘Republican voting Beto now’ and YEAAAH nobody buys it (watch)

OUCH: Julie Kelly tags Mike Pence in damning thread of FBI eff-ups (just a handful) after he shames the Right for criticizing them

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNN