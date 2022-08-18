As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter is out at CNN.

Gone.

Finito.

Adios.

So long.

Yup, the dude is done. So you guys KNOW Twitter is all a-flutter with all sorts of videos, memes, and gifs sending Tater off in style.

Gotta have one last laugh at his expense, right?

Here are some of the best:

Just poured one out for the end of Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter. End of an era. 🙏🏻🥔 pic.twitter.com/BSSNowoxLu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2022

And that’s how you pour one out for our favorite tater.

In memory of Brian Stelter…pic.twitter.com/5Bkskgt7Yy — C3PMeme (@C3PMeme) August 18, 2022

Ouch-ville, population you, bro.

"They fired Stelter? Wow. I didn't, I'm just finding this out for the first time." pic.twitter.com/7ILfYl3jt7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

CNN just cancelled Brian Stelter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ElnoQK4Fzy — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) August 18, 2022

A classic.

Brian Stelter's fans gathering to watch his last episode: pic.twitter.com/s8wSxpbj2M — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 18, 2022

Flashback: CNN's Brian Stelter aired a calendar to suggest First Lady Melania Trump was missing when she was actually recovering from kidney surgery pic.twitter.com/7UTVyQeASB — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 18, 2022

In effort to shield himself from ongoing online ridicule, Brian Stelter comes out as trans. pic.twitter.com/8O8Hxt3kTq — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 18, 2022

WE KNEW IT.

Stelter's audience saying goodbye pic.twitter.com/246gwJ6ph3 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) August 18, 2022

Yaaaay.

Humpty-Dumpty had a great fall, Brian Stelter is done at CNNhttps://t.co/mcPSIyQ3T1 pic.twitter.com/vp1QEPrQKD — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 18, 2022

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t but Tater back together again.

Russell Brand does an incredible impression of the now-fired Brian Stelter. pic.twitter.com/RV55G8q8e6 — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) August 18, 2022

Annnd we’re officially dead.

This was the moment Brian Stelter knew he was on his way out. pic.twitter.com/SLbzQ8qNZF — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) August 18, 2022

Malone is the owner of Discovery.

"Tucker Carlson reveals audio of CNN's Brian Stelter saying that he and his wife fired their nanny for refusing to get the covid vaccine" — via https://t.co/pqdvWvmVFN pic.twitter.com/nQXzYzRzyv — Crab Man (@crabcrawler1) August 18, 2022

What a sweetie.

Another clown goes down. Whoever replaces Brian Stelter is gonna have some big shoes to fill. pic.twitter.com/SoAfSoIYVv — Maze (@mazemoore) August 18, 2022

Awww man, what are we gonna do without Tater to make fun of?

*le sigh*

Oh Brian, this may well be the most popular you’ve ever been. How sad is that?

***

***

