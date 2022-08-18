Beto O’Rourke wants us all to believe this woman with her hat on backwards and her Beto t-shirt with the sleeves rolled up used to be a Republican voter … she claims she even vote for Trump. But the GOP’s evil platform of low taxes, a secured border, a strong economy, and tax cuts made her change her mind.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Watch this hot mess:

"I was a Republican in 2020, and now I’m voting for Beto.” pic.twitter.com/lqo7h85Vse — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2022

If she was ever a Republican we’ll eat our hat!

Just not the one on her head.

Yuck.

You could at least pick someone who might be Republican…or is it that your base is so small you have no one that can pull off the "clean and responsible" look? — Fortune Golf (@FortuneGolf) August 18, 2022

Right? He could at least TRY and find someone we’d believe ever voted for Republicans.

I have a really good shirt for her. https://t.co/10yWJwKxnc pic.twitter.com/w4Jeto3CEv — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) August 18, 2022

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) August 17, 2022

We had a similar reaction.

LOL! She has never voted Republican. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) August 18, 2022

Yeah, he’s down by almost 9 points.

But hey, Republicans are switching to vote for him and stuff … totally.

***

Related:

OUCH: Julie Kelly tags Mike Pence in damning thread of FBI eff-ups (just a handful) after he shames the Right for criticizing them

‘You need to APOLOGIZE’: Mollie Hemingway shuts #NeverTrump Stephen Hayes DOWN for shaming Harriet Hageman over a lie she did NOT tell

Sit TF down! Greg Gutfeld DROPS Geraldo Rivera for shaming Wyomingites who ended MUH HERO Liz Cheney’s Congressional career

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!