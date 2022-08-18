Beto O’Rourke wants us all to believe this woman with her hat on backwards and her Beto t-shirt with the sleeves rolled up used to be a Republican voter … she claims she even vote for Trump. But the GOP’s evil platform of low taxes, a secured border, a strong economy, and tax cuts made her change her mind.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Watch this hot mess:

If she was ever a Republican we’ll eat our hat!

Just not the one on her head.

Yuck.

Right? He could at least TRY and find someone we’d believe ever voted for Republicans.

We had a similar reaction.

Yeah, he’s down by almost 9 points.

But hey, Republicans are switching to vote for him and stuff … totally.

***

