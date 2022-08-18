Itâ€™s like Stephen Hayes and his pals never get anything right.

As Twitchy readers know, Politico thought they had this big olâ€™ GOTCHA on Harriet Hageman, accusing her of lying about Liz Cheney not calling her to concede. They sent this EXCLUSIVE recording and everything to prove Trumpâ€™s candidate was A LIAR!

Yeah, it was obnoxious.

And you know Stephen couldnâ€™t wait to jump on the olâ€™ shame Harriet Hageman bandwagon. This is really awful and hateful, but you know, itâ€™s Trump whoâ€™s the problem or something.

It's such a small thing but it says so much. The lying is inveterate. It's habitual. Say anything at all â€” true or untrue â€” so long as it wins you MAGApplause. And there will be zero price paid for having been caught in such an embarrassing lie. https://t.co/tsLMhdazNK â€” Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 18, 2022

What a toad.

Oh, and then when he realized he made a mistake he â€˜apologized.â€™

Not for the horrible things he said, but for getting it wrong.

As we said, a toad.

I tweeted last night accusing Harriet Hageman of lying about the voicemail concession left for her by Liz Cheney. I was wrong. This video from @Olivia_Beavers suggests tech issues may have caused the problem. My apologies.https://t.co/n7PVFiHFil â€” Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 18, 2022

Theyâ€™re so broken over Trump that everything they do and say is a disaster â€“ theyâ€™ve given up control over their own ideas to a man they despise because theyâ€™ve let their own hatred eat them up.

Do let us know when you get around to retracting this for yet again (sheesh!) falling for a one-sided report that was later debunked. And obviously you need to apologize to Hageman. https://t.co/a2qhfsTjkK â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2022

Do you ever get anything right? Maybe it's time to take a breather or maybe find another line of work. https://t.co/Lw5gFbGjJl â€” Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 18, 2022

Maybe find another line of work.

Yeah, that could work.

