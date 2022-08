It’s like Stephen Hayes and his pals never get anything right.

As Twitchy readers know, Politico thought they had this big ol’ GOTCHA on Harriet Hageman, accusing her of lying about Liz Cheney not calling her to concede. They sent this EXCLUSIVE recording and everything to prove Trump’s candidate was A LIAR!

Yeah, it was obnoxious.

And you know Stephen couldn’t wait to jump on the ol’ shame Harriet Hageman bandwagon. This is really awful and hateful, but you know, it’s Trump who’s the problem or something.

It's such a small thing but it says so much. The lying is inveterate. It's habitual. Say anything at all — true or untrue — so long as it wins you MAGApplause. And there will be zero price paid for having been caught in such an embarrassing lie. https://t.co/tsLMhdazNK — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 18, 2022

What a toad.

Oh, and then when he realized he made a mistake he ‘apologized.’

Not for the horrible things he said, but for getting it wrong.

As we said, a toad.

I tweeted last night accusing Harriet Hageman of lying about the voicemail concession left for her by Liz Cheney. I was wrong. This video from @Olivia_Beavers suggests tech issues may have caused the problem. My apologies.https://t.co/n7PVFiHFil — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 18, 2022

They’re so broken over Trump that everything they do and say is a disaster – they’ve given up control over their own ideas to a man they despise because they’ve let their own hatred eat them up.

Do let us know when you get around to retracting this for yet again (sheesh!) falling for a one-sided report that was later debunked. And obviously you need to apologize to Hageman. https://t.co/a2qhfsTjkK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2022

Do you ever get anything right? Maybe it's time to take a breather or maybe find another line of work. https://t.co/Lw5gFbGjJl — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 18, 2022

Maybe find another line of work.

Yeah, that could work.

***

Related:

Sit TF down! Greg Gutfeld DROPS Geraldo Rivera for shaming Wyomingites who ended MUH HERO Liz Cheney’s Congressional career

‘Protect pregnant men from climate change!’ Citizens for Sanity destroys progressive ‘values’ by using their literal BELIEFS against them (thread)

WOMP womp: Politico’s EXCLUSIVE gotcha on Harriet Hageman supposedly lying about Liz Cheney’s concession message bites the DUST

***

Editor’s Note:

Â

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!