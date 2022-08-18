We knew they’d be after Harriet Hageman after she whooped Liz Cheney’s backside so badly on Tuesday but c’mon with this stuff, you guys. Maybe talk to Harriet’s campaign or Harriet herself before running with some exclusive GOTCHA trying to prove she’s a liar.

This is just sad …

So, it started here:

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained audio from the Cheney campaign of the concession voicemail Rep. Liz Cheney’s left for Harriet Hageman last night. The audio contradicts the narrative Hageman gave on Hannity tonight that she “didn’t address any kind of concession or anything else.” https://t.co/SZTxyyEmTn pic.twitter.com/LodE9YVVIW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

Liz Cheney … a media darling. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Olivia seems so excited to catch Hageman in a lie.

Audible in the recording is an aide notifying Cheney that the Associated Press had just called the race for her opponent. “It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks.” My story: https://t.co/hRQhB2fknu — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

Then she went on to show Hageman telling the BIG LIE.

Here is Hageman on Fox: For what it’s worth, I pinged a spox with her campaign for a response to Cheney telling me about leaving a concession voicemail. I didn’t hear back https://t.co/U1i8icNDHn — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

She didn’t hear back. Except she did.

Imagine if she had waited for a response from the Hageman campaign.

Because HER story is not the whole story.

HAGEMAN’s campaign has sent their own video to me showing that the voicemail audio only got “Howdy Harriet.” The voicemail had more time on it but that’s all the audio that got through to Hageman. Perhaps technical / cell service issues at play over Cheney concession message pic.twitter.com/JTtICQ7eXi — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

The thing that’s most annoying about this ‘gotcha’ is the original tweet has thousands of likes and spurred other lame pieces that don’t tell the whole story while the correction gets just barely a couple hundred likes.

And the media wonder why we mock and make fun of them.

Liz Cheney left a concession voice-mail? What kind of a psycho leaves voice-mails? pic.twitter.com/6i9ODyEWGd — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 18, 2022

Good point.

Why would you leave a message and not try and talk directly to the person?

Perhaps? It's Wyoming! This happens to me in Florida. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 18, 2022

There are literally areas of Wyoming with ZERO coverage.

So that's the story. If Cheney is clever, she will call Hageman again. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 18, 2022

We’re not so sure she’s that clever.

A recorded message? Not a live call? Are they serious? — Merry Texas (@merrytexas) August 18, 2022

In the grand scheme of things, I don't think it matters. A call was made. The media should move on. No one is disputing she called. You'll have something else to discuss tomorrow. — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) August 18, 2022

But but but … Liz is protecting our democracy and stuff! They have to prove Harriet is a bad person or something …

Orange man bad?

