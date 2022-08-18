Pretty sure Tommy Vietor is confused by a lot of things … just sayin’.

But the former van driver and Obama bro is very openly confused about how anyone can refuse a direct order from the government, ESPECIALLY the FBI. It’s been interesting to watch Democrats embrace law enforcement when it can be used to target those they disagree with. Or maybe they just hate Trump so much all they care about is making him pay.

Either way, this was not the brightest thing to tweet:

Very confused about how you can refuse a direct order from the FBI while they are in the process of executing a search warrant, especially given the context here when the concern is about unauthorized release of highly classified information. https://t.co/J6l1gtMpMc — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 17, 2022

They’ve already raided his home and impeached him multiple times, why should he GAF about a direct order from the FBI at this point?

"Direct order from the FBI" is an interesting phrase. What makes you think they can issue those, beyond "show me your hands" and "get down on the ground"? — Inflationary Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 18, 2022

If they told you to do the hokey pokey, would you do that too? — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) August 18, 2022

Umm…the FBI ain't god. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 18, 2022

Lol “direct order”. Under what authority? — Eager Beaver (@_eager_beaver) August 18, 2022

A search warrant authorizes…a search, per 4th Amd. It does not create other powers or cancel out civil liberties. I remember when people used to be skeptical of the police, *especially* when they were dealing with someone we thought was a criminal. — Daniel Laufer (@lauferdaniel) August 17, 2022

Confused? Ask Hillary Clinton — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) August 18, 2022

Dude, that was, like, a week ago. — John Schan (@jschan540) August 18, 2022

