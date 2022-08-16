Welp, polls closed in Wyoming only 45 short minutes ago, and our pals at Decision Desk HQ have already called it for Harriet Hageman WHICH MEANS Liz Cheney is out.

Finito.

Done.

She has defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

Can’t tell you how good it feels to write that.

Trending

God bless the good people of Wyoming.

Amen.

And there it is indeed.

Harriet wins!

Wyoming wins!

***

Related:

***
