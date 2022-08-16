Welp, polls closed in Wyoming only 45 short minutes ago, and our pals at Decision Desk HQ have already called it for Harriet Hageman WHICH MEANS Liz Cheney is out.

Finito.

Done.

Decision Desk HQ projects Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) is the winner of the Republican nomination for Wyoming's at-large U.S. House congressional district. She has defeated incumbent Rep Liz Cheney (R).#DecisionMade: 9:27pm EDT More results here: https://t.co/lXPOtTvdbv — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 17, 2022

She has defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

Can’t tell you how good it feels to write that.

W — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) August 17, 2022

I have never seen a faster election call, and more of a complete and total denouncement of the corrupt RINO establishment and the corrupt propaganda media in my entire life. God bless the people from the great state of Wyoming. https://t.co/6BnqNPgTva — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 17, 2022

God bless the good people of Wyoming.

Amen.

And there it is https://t.co/LSSZhDOD48 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 17, 2022

And there it is indeed.

Harriet wins!

Wyoming wins!

***

