Someone really should tell Adam Kinzinger you never, ever bring a knife to a gunfight with Thomas Massie. Especially when it comes to CDC and COVID stuff … then again, we’re not sure we’d pick a fight with this guy on anything else either.

It all started here:

.@CDCgov is quietly deleting misleading information from their website The following statement was removed from their website between July 16th and July 22nd: “The mRNA and the spike protein do not last long in the body.” Current link: https://t.co/JcgnAzu8Bu ht: @RayArmat pic.twitter.com/AZED5Rb7H6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 13, 2022

Not entirely sure why he thought it was a good idea to call Massie a liar buuuuut here we are.

Was Adam always this stupid? Asking for a friend.

You know this is a lie. MRNA creates spike protein, WHICH THEN causes immune response. So they both leave the body of course, All they do is trigger the response. It’s basic science and you are literally lying to your followers. — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 13, 2022

It’s basic science.

Really, dude?

Really?

Massie disagreed, quite directly.

.@AdamKinzinger, CDC took the time and effort to delete this graphic from their web site, so why call me a liar? I assume you’re still bitter about that time you and @Liz_Cheney got caught donating $ to my opponent who was posting racist tropes? Did you ever get your $ back? 😭 https://t.co/JkHcqQ3t4o pic.twitter.com/jU26gyb8eo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 16, 2022

Whoa. Did you guys know Liz Cheney and her pal Adam donated to Massie’s racist opponent?

That is exactly who they have become.

Never yield.. — Hvnablast (@hvnablast) August 16, 2022

And never EVER bend the knee.

***

