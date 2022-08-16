Someone really should tell Adam Kinzinger you never, ever bring a knife to a gunfight with Thomas Massie. Especially when it comes to CDC and COVID stuff … then again, we’re not sure we’d pick a fight with this guy on anything else either.

It all started here:

 

Not entirely sure why he thought it was a good idea to call Massie a liar buuuuut here we are.

Was Adam always this stupid? Asking for a friend.

It’s basic science.

Really, dude?

Really?

Massie disagreed, quite directly.

Whoa. Did you guys know Liz Cheney and her pal Adam donated to Massie’s racist opponent?

That is exactly who they have become.

And never EVER bend the knee.

***

