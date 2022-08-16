You know, if Trump really had super duper important DANGEROUS nuclear docs, they sure waited a long time to go and get them, right? Hey, we’re not experts by any means but you’d THINK if someone had documents that could somehow put our country in danger our ‘heroes’ in the DOJ wouldn’t wait a year and a half to act.

Or you know, weeks to sign off on the warrant.

Case in point:

Garland deliberated for weeks over whether to approve the application for a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, sources tell @sgurman @aviswanatha. https://t.co/Xb3o1XyJff — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) August 15, 2022

Gosh, we hate to get all tinfoil hat-y (not a word, we know) but it’s starting to feel like this was a raid without an actual goal, as if they were just looking for something, anything to pin on Trump. Or you know, to cover their own backsides if and when Republicans take over the House in November.

They took his freakin’ passports, you guys.

Huh?

Sean Davis explains why he thinks the DOJ is panicking (and he may well be onto something here):

DOJ is panicking. First, Garland claimed the warrant was narrow. That was a lie. Then Garland claimed DOJ would only speak through court filings. That was a lie, as these leaks prove. DOJ claimed the raid was URGENT! Also a lie, since Garland piddled around for weeks beforehand. https://t.co/DIMqFRusD6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 16, 2022

We see you, DOJ.

And piddle … there’s a word we don’t hear enough these days.

DOJ doesn’t want anyone to see their FBI raid homework for the same reason they didn’t want anyone to see the Steele dossier or the Carter Page FISA warrants or the Trump Ukraine transcript: they’re all based on delusional lies and outright fraud by deranged left-wing activists. https://t.co/swxNeBTtHz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 15, 2022

Seems shady.

The afadavit will explain much. — Scott Nelson (@psnelson300) August 16, 2022

That’s probably why they don’t want us to see it.

Yup.

Exposure of how CORRUPT the FBI and DOJ are and their leadership… — Mia 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@MiafarmHer1) August 16, 2022

The walls are closing in – but not on Trump! — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) August 16, 2022

Nothing seems to stick to these people, but we’re still hoping.

Optimists, right?

***

***

