You know, if Trump really had super duper important DANGEROUS nuclear docs, they sure waited a long time to go and get them, right? Hey, we’re not experts by any means but you’d THINK if someone had documents that could somehow put our country in danger our ‘heroes’ in the DOJ wouldn’t wait a year and a half to act.

Or you know, weeks to sign off on the warrant.

Case in point:

Gosh, we hate to get all tinfoil hat-y (not a word, we know) but it’s starting to feel like this was a raid without an actual goal, as if they were just looking for something, anything to pin on Trump. Or you know, to cover their own backsides if and when Republicans take over the House in November.

They took his freakin’ passports, you guys.

Huh?

Sean Davis explains why he thinks the DOJ is panicking (and he may well be onto something here):

We see you, DOJ.

And piddle … there’s a word we don’t hear enough these days.

Seems shady.

That’s probably why they don’t want us to see it.

Yup.

Nothing seems to stick to these people, but we’re still hoping.

Optimists, right?

