It feels like old times writing about the mainstream media getting something GROSSLY and embarrassingly wrong about Trump. They did so much of it while he was president because they all wanted to be the first to find something horrible to report about the guy. Some things never change.

By now, we all know the FBI actually did have Trump’s passports BUT you know, it wasn’t much of a story for CBS’ Norah O’Donnell to verify Trump’s claim so the moment she could claim otherwise, she did.

NEW.

That’s cute.

NEW: According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home. — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 15, 2022

And yeah, they did have them.

Passports belonging to Donald Trump have been returned to the former president after last week's FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home, a Justice Dept. official tells NBC News. https://t.co/1cGXqOBuF9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2022

Oops.

You know what they say about birds of a feather. And @petestrzok thought he was fast enough to delete this—WRONG! These people are full of y’all know what, and we have dozens of these screenshots from all the biggest propagandists. Stop the lies and disinformation! https://t.co/NoeJ0QoxWp pic.twitter.com/0vNXbHNMNl — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 16, 2022

We’d shame Peter Strzok but we all know he has no shame to speak of.

And of course, there’s David Frum and our favorite troll, Adam Kinzinger.

As for the CBS story, we’re not seeing a correction yet?

Not in possession like, "we took them and gave them to someone else"? What on earth does that even mean? Did *nobody* push back on this? — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) August 15, 2022

You were fact checked by Twitter. Oops. pic.twitter.com/LU3RKn7y9C — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) August 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You may want to follow up with your source, hackhttps://t.co/Ubl5EFsZ2i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2022

Ain’t the truth?

***

***

Editor’s Note:

