Last week, The Atlantic put out a piece about Jane’s Revenge, a terrorist pro-abortion group that is destroying churches and pregnancy centers and they claimed it wasn’t the fact that this group was terrorizing the pro-life movement that was the problem. No no, it was that the right-wing keeps NOTICING IT.

In fact, she said we are ‘eating it up.’

Weird, right? You’d think the actual destruction would be the issue but no no … bad ol’ right-wingers.

And then they released this piece of garbage yesterday.

Yes, on a Sunday.

"Militia culture, a fetishism of Western civilization, and masculinist anxieties have become mainstays of the far right in the U.S.—and rad-trad Catholics have now taken up residence in this company," @DBPanneton writes: https://t.co/3KRl4C3adE — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 14, 2022

Sooo … the Rosary is now a problem?

REALLY?!

Hi @TheAtlantic! Did a rosary do this? https://t.co/DFKbbtEnBV — Rosary Extremist Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2022

Garbage.

Told you guys.

Stephen Miller was good enough to take them apart:

Ah I see we're still pushing the "how dare you speak up against literal arson" piece https://t.co/qeBA3bIMzZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2022

The Atlantic is bad. You should realize it's bad. It's really bad. People writing for it should know it's bad. It's bad. It should be celebrated when it folds. National holiday — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2022

When The Atlantic folds it should be a national holiday.

That’s a nice touch.

He kept going.

Sorry guys, you don't get to lecture about why you quit Fox News over dangerous opinions and then go contribute to an outlet that declares the rosary a hate symbol and also actually why are you so mad about fire bombing pregnancy centers? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2022

We’re going to guess that no, no he does not get it.

@stephenfhayes It's fine if you left Fox over this kind of stuff. But now you've swallowed your tongue over colleagues like Bechloss and Joy Reid or Andrea Mitchell. **This** is how you lost the party, This <—– — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2022

Anyway, hoping for your principled resignation at NBC and David's at The Atlantic over this *or* an explanation as to why not. @stephenfhayes — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2022

We’re not holding our breath … like eat all.

***

