Many of us will never forgive the CDC. Never.

This thread though, from ‘politicallyhomelesstoo’, really and truly spells out what people and families went through while the CDC put in place the most ridiculous restrictions ever for a virus that nearly 99% of all Americans survived. And now that they’ve loosened those restrictions even though people are still dying? Yeah … their motives are more suspect than ever.

Take a gander:

A 🧵regarding the news of the CDC’s new guidelines: In no particular order…: I was not allowed to volunteer at my kids’ schools for over a year because I wasn’t vaccinated. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

A family refused to carpool with us because they said they were “uncomfortable” with their son sharing a car with us. We had been ratted out by a mutual friend who said to the other mom “well, you do know they aren’t vaccinated, right?”. (Trust, shattered) — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

Awww yes, the CDC created a whole new level of paranoia and bigotry.

Keep going.

We were uninvited by good friends to share a vacation house with them; a long standing tradition was ended over medical choice. They all got Covid anyway, of course. My daughter couldn’t attend a theater production with her school’s theater company because @DenverCenter rules. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

50% of the restaurants (and many businesses) in our neighborhood were off limits to us. I won’t forget which ones. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

Oh, this editor kept a list of any and all places of business that discriminated against people who weren’t vaccinated or masked.

We had to eat ice cold lunches, out of a backpack huddled outside with frozen hands when we skied at a @vailmtn resort because we weren’t allowed inside the lodges. I could never get warm. I bailed on the rest of the season after just using 2 days of my pass- wasn’t worth it. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

I wasn’t allowed to stay in a hotel or eat in any restaurant for a work trip to DC; I had to cancel it altogether as it made travel there impossible. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

My husband, having trained already for 6 mo, was banned from participating in an Ironman event. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

A group of his friends

told him over text that he was endangering them and their families and they told him he couldn’t stay in the airbnb w/ them for a trip they had been planning. They no longer speak to him. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

Awful.

Wanna bet those friends caught COVID anyway?

I was called a conspiracy theorist by dear friends and was left in the dust by them socially. I would have given one of my kidneys to these friends; they cut me off over a vax that didn’t stop transmission or infection. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

No words.

My teens experienced unbelievable amounts of stress regarding “being found out” by their peers for not being vaxxed. They usually lied and said they were in order not be shunned or called the derogatory and bigoted term of “anti-vaxxer”. I didn’t blame them. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

We didn’t book a trip to a friend’s son’s bar mitzvah in NY because we wouldn’t have been allowed inside the venue. By the time NYC dropped the mandate, it was too late to book travel. (I still wouldn’t be allowed to work there bc #Science). — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

#PoliticalScience maybe.

I was disinvited to annual women’s fitness trip that I had been attending for years because of my personal medical choices and despite having already had Covid. I was told I could attend this next one “as long as the guidance doesn’t change”. How generous. — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

Eff them.

Oh and my husband was fired from his job at a Fortune 500 for not getting vaxxed despite the fact that he worked 100% from home and offered to test before any meetings or travel. (This rule only applied to US employees except for those in Texas, because #Science.) — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

Biden’s America.

So, yes, I am seething a bit right now having read the CDC’s new guidance knowing that this was what the guidance should have been all along (minus the ridiculous masking). I want apologies and I want assurances that this won’t happen again. I know that won’t come though. pic.twitter.com/EbakjoJUlN — politicallyhomelesstoo (@denHolisticmama) August 12, 2022

We all knew this all along, but if we pushed this we were called conspiracy theorists, shut out of groups, shunned by friends, and silenced on social media. It was all about an election, it was all about control …

Never let them forget.

