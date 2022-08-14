In a galaxy far, far, far away … the same people who are pretending Liz Cheney is some sort of Jedi accused her and her father of being war criminals. They hated her, resented her, likely called her a fascist as she voted with Trump 93% of the time. But now that she has decided to nuke her career to go after the former president and she hates him as they do, she’s their new hero.

For now.

When she loses and Democrats have no more use for her, she’ll fade away. Unlike a Jedi.

Seriously, this is just stupid:

Liz Cheney’s looming primary defeat will make her more powerful than Trump can imagine. https://t.co/oe3pXAR2BT — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 13, 2022

From WaPo:

Star Wars fans, remember that scene in “Episode IV: A New Hope” when Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Sith lord Darth Vader are light-sabering it out on the Death Star? Kenobi and Vader are monologuing over the crackle of their clashing weapons when Kenobi declares, “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” Then, in an act of self-sacrifice he hopes will hasten the destruction of the evil Empire, Kenobi allows Vader to do just that.

A version of this battle is playing out in real life with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as Kenobi and former president Donald Trump as Vader. Now, I realize that Cheney’s father, former vice president Dick Cheney, has traditionally been known as Darth Vader, what with the Iraq War and “enhanced interrogation” techniques and all that. But work with me, people.

Like her dad, Liz is more like Vader, guys. Sorry, not sorry.

What a stupid article.

And that explains the stupid tweet:

😂😂😂😂😂😂dumbest tweet in history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 14, 2022

Narrator: No, it won't — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 14, 2022

More embarrassing fanfic from the left. — Best Life (@RealStarMan) August 14, 2022

Is this a serious thing? You really went there for real? This isn’t satire or parody? Please, please, please say this is satire — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 14, 2022

pic.twitter.com/IRE12rngZT — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) August 14, 2022

Obi Wan wasn’t part of the Empire. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) August 14, 2022

Nope.

She is definitely more Vader.

Haha snort! Democrats love the Cheney’s now y’all!! The desperation is quite stunning!! — Ginny (@ginkates) August 14, 2022

Stunning.

Embarrassing.

Hilarious.

It all works.

