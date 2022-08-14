Before this past week, how much did you know about the Espionage Act? Did you even know it was a thing? Willing to bet MOST of the people cheering the idea of Trump being found in violation of this act had no idea it was a thing until they thought it MIGHT take down the bad orange man THIS time. They’ve tried fake Russian collusion, two impeachments, a bizarre kangaroo court, and now this.

Sen. Rand Paul reminded everyone of how this act has been abused and even pushed to repeal it causing a tidal wave of angry and stupid from our mouth-breather friends on the Left.

It all started here:

The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment. Repeal the Espionage Act – The Future of Freedom Foundation https://t.co/3KCgujpS9z — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 13, 2022

From The Future of Freedom Foundation:

Some news media commentators are finally coming to the realization that if the Espionage Act can be enforced against Assange for what he did, it can be enforced against anyone in the press for revealing damaging inside information about the national-security establishment — i.e., the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA. Therefore, they are calling on the Justice Department to cease and desist from its prosecution of Assange. Of course, they are right, but the problem is that they don’t go far enough. Their mindsets reflect the customary acceptance of the status quo. The mindset is that we Americans simply have to accept the way things are and plead with the government to go easy on us. That’s just plain nonsense. It is incumbent on the American people to start thinking at a high level, one that doesn’t just accept the existence of tyrannical laws and instead calls for their repeal.

Sort of like The Patriot Act, right?

The usual suspects all showed up to accuse Rand of being a traitor and a Russian asset:

Who you working for homie?? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 13, 2022

Homie? Really?

Remember when we found a bunch of racist tweets from Rex Chapman?

We do.

Senator John McCain called it. You are a Russian asset and a traitor to the USA. — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) August 14, 2022

Huh?

Isn’t your job to make laws, not take them away? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 14, 2022

You know the face you make when you’re waiting in line at the grocery store and the person at the very front pulls out a fistful of coupons and wants to write a check? YUP, just made that face.

Rand Paul. Soft on crime. In bed with our enemies. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 13, 2022

Our enemiems.

Which enemies?

Yikes.

GOP: When you know Trump is guilty of the crime, repeal the law that makes it a crime. — David P. Neff 🌻 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@davidpneff) August 13, 2022

So says the guy who supports the party changing definitions to fit their narrative.

Good times.

This reads better in the original Russian. Tell Kosachev to get better translators. — Greg Olear 🇺🇦 (@gregolear) August 14, 2022

Tulsi and Rand are big hits with Russian media. — David Nelson (@redondodave1) August 14, 2022

These people see Russia everywhere.

Anyone else getting really creepy McCarthy vibes?

You’re really working hard, carrying water for traitors. Why? We’ll find out soon. — Arthur Malraux (@UnRapporteur1) August 13, 2022

Traitor?

What an odd time for you to bring this up — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 14, 2022

Or, you know, a relevant time to bring it up.

At the end of the day, the people who hate (fear) Trump want his walls CAVING IN no matter what, and they have been handed another carrot in front of their donkey (remember when it was Mueller time?), so they’re going to cling to this with all their might. And Rand even SUGGESTING this carrot go away infuriates them.

Good times.

***

Kamala Harris dazzles with yet another of her trademark dazzling pearls of wisdom, THIS time about equity … we think (watch)

ARGLE RAR! Lefties who've spent days taunting Trump to 'ReLeAsE tHe WaRrAnT' freak TF OUT when Trump releases the warrant and LOL

'Not a handwritten note! GASP!' FBI reveals Trump raid inventory includes classified docs, binders of photos, a handwritten note …

